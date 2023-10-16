AnySignal Closes Seed Round to Build Multi-Domain Radio Platform

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnySignal, a leading technology company building a radiofrequency (RF) connectivity and sensing platform for industrial, aerospace and defense markets has closed an oversubscribed $5.0M USD seed round. The funding will be used to execute on a considerable backlog of commercial and government contracts.

Founded in 2022, AnySignal enables its customers to get the data they need from the most remote and high-risk environments with a suite of integrated radio communications products. This data is used to enhance real-time decision-making in climate response strategies, improve national security through enhanced situational awareness, and maximize financial opportunity in the growing space economy. AnySignal’s radio platform - Iris - allows customers to focus on the core of their mission while having world-class communications performance, quickly positioning AnySignal as the de-facto end-to-end connectivity platform for forward-thinking customers.

The AnySignal team consists of experts spanning hardware design, cloud computing, embedded systems, algorithms, commercial product development, and government relations. The founding team includes former employees of SpaceX, Kepler Communications, and GitHub, along with foremost experts in RF platform design.

The oversubscribed seed round attracted venture capital firms Blueyard Capital, First In, Also Capital, Acequia Capital, and Caffeinated Capital. The round also included several strategic angel investors who recognize the enormous potential of AnySignal’s technology in shaping the future of how we utilize and understand the RF domain.

Arthur Karell, Partner at First In, shared his enthusiasm: “AnySignal’s team has been moving incredibly fast. Their tempo from ideation to development, testing, and flying their product with customers is one of the best we’ve seen. Simplifying the comms stack is an extremely valuable proposition, and it shows in their customer relationships. We’re excited to be able to offer our expertise as they grow, particularly as they make further inroads into the national security space.”

The company is led by CEO John Malsbury, formerly of SpaceX where he managed signal processing development across Dragon 2, Starship, Starlink, Starshield, and Falcon 9. Their co-founding team also includes Jeffrey Osborne (former co-founder Kepler Communications) and Ricardo Medina (formerly at DigitalOcean and GitHub).

Mike Annunziata, Managing Parter at Also Capital also added: “Our team has known and worked closely with John for close to a decade, and are thrilled to support him in building AnySignal to become the premier, next generation RF platform. We know this is the best team to make that vision a reality.”

ABOUT ANYSIGNAL

Founded in 2022, AnySignal enables our customers to get the data they need from the most remote and high-risk environments with our suite of integrated radio communications products. Our customers need this data to improve the world - utilizing it to enhance real-time decision-making in climate response strategies, improve national security through enhanced situational awareness, and maximize financial opportunity in the growing space economy. AnySignal’s platform - Iris -empowers customers to focus on the core of their mission while having world-class communications performance, quickly positioning us as the de-facto end-to-end connectivity platform for forward thinking industrial, aerospace, and defense customers.

Website: https://www.anysignal.com/