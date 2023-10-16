Autonomy Partners with Atlantic Coast Automotive LLC to Offer An Innovative Alternative to Car Ownership

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autonomy™, the nation's largest electric vehicle (EV) subscription company, is announcing its partnership with Atlantic Coast Automotive. This partnership signifies a foundational step in Autonomy's journey to scale its operations and offer streamlined EV ownership solutions across the United States.

By leveraging Atlantic Coast Automotive’s network, Autonomy aims to make affordable and hassle-free EV ownership accessible to dealerships nationwide. Autonomy's technology platform empowers Atlantic Coast Automotive dealerships to diversify their services, addressing the needs of customers seeking flexible alternatives to traditional financing. This collaboration expands the customer base for both Autonomy and Atlantic Coast Automotive. Autonomy's subscription package includes a range of benefits, including vehicle insurance, maintenance, wear and tear coverage, and roadside assistance, simplifying the EV ownership experience.

As part of this partnership, Atlantic Coast Automotive dealerships, equipped with Autonomy's platform, will offer customers a seamless experience from vehicle delivery to service and support. This collaboration underscores the advantages for dealerships nationwide as they adapt to the changing landscape of automotive mobility.

Subscription models are at the forefront of transforming the automotive industry, providing dealerships with a versatile and customer-focused approach to car ownership. This partnership offers a new avenue for dealerships to meet evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics.

"Our collaboration with Atlantic Coast Automotive represents a major step forward in our mission to democratize EV ownership,” said Scott Painter, CEO and Founder of Autonomy. “By expanding our reach and services, we're making it easier than ever for customers to embrace electric mobility, and we're excited to work with Atlantic Coast Automotive to drive this transformation."

About Autonomy

Autonomy is a mission-driven company that uses technology to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by making them more accessible and affordable. The company was founded by Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, disruptors in the auto retail, finance, and insurance industries who pioneered the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category with the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, Fair. Building upon that experience, Autonomy is up-leveling its commitment to carbon neutrality and financial inclusion. Its customers have driven over 11 million miles to date, saving more than 9.7 million pounds of CO2 from being emitted into the earth’s atmosphere. Easier to qualify for than a lease, its low commitment, 100% digital solution allows people to pay monthly on their credit card and aims to get more people driving EVs who otherwise might not be eligible or interested in traditional lease or loan products. And unlike leases of loans, everyone who qualifies is charged the same rate regardless of FICO score. Autonomy believes that the future of mobility is electric. It exists to enable that transition more rapidly through innovations in technology, finance, and insurance. Autonomy relies on partnerships with AutoNation and Tesla to bring easier and more affordable ways for people to access electric vehicles. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

