AscellaHealth Earns Merit-Based Philadelphia100 Award for Fourth Consecutive Year, Ranks #10 Among Fastest Growing, Private Companies in Philadelphia Region

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy (SP) solutions company, announces that it has ranked No. 10 on the prestigious Philadelphia100 list of 100 fastest growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region. Run by the Entrepreneurs’ Forum of Greater Philadelphia, the ranking was announced at an awards event, Oct. 12, 2023, and a printed list will be published in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"AscellaHealth’s consistent inclusion in the prestigious Philadelphia 100 list for the fourth year running underscores our unwavering commitment to support the introduction of specialty drugs and cell and gene therapies for rare diseases and complex conditions, helping to improve patient access to specialty medications and optimize outcomes,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. This year’s ranking in the Top 10 of companies is testament to our remarkable growth and the effectiveness of our tech-enabled, customized end-to-end solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers as well as payers, providers and patients. As a single-source partner, we provide comprehensive capabilities across the entire pharmaceutical product lifecycle and beyond, from pre-commercialization, market access and clinical trial support to launch, exclusive distribution, fulfillment and outcomes tracking. We are dedicated to enhancing the specialty pharmaceutical value chain and this recognition inspires us to keep driving innovation, resulting in enhanced patient outcomes and an optimal treatment journey for specialty and rare disease patients.”

Started in 1988 by The Entrepreneurs’ Forum of Greater Philadelphia and the Wharton Small Business Development Center, the Philadelphia100 has recognized some of the region’s finest companies when they were just beginning to emerge: Mothers’ Work, Fiberlink, Urban Outfitters, Forman Mills, Kremer Laser Eye Center and Primavera Systems—to name a few.

"Sharing the spotlight on this list with such distinguished companies is a tremendous source of pride for the entire AscellaHealth team," Belazi adds. "Our commitment to delivering tech-enabled, customizable end-to-end solutions has positively impacted the lives of specialty and rare disease patients not only in the Philadelphia region but also nationwide and worldwide. We continue to be passionate about making healthcare accessible and effective as we push the boundaries of healthcare innovation."

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions organization, serving patients, life sciences manufacturers, payers and providers, offers a comprehensive portfolio of uniquely tailored, tech-enabled services supporting complex, chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or cell and gene therapies. A recipient of numerous industry awards for innovation, including Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000, AscellaHealth’s customized, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for end-to-end solutions to streamline the commercialization of specialty medications and proactively address unmet client needs, optimize clinical health outcomes and improve the quality of life for this patient population. AscellaHealth brings a rare and special perspective to all stakeholders. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.