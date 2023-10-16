LiveRamp and Yahoo Partner to Scale Addressability Across the Ad Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, and Yahoo today announced an expanded partnership to scale addressability and enhance reach and interoperability within the advertising ecosystem. With this partnership, publishers using LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) will now be able to take advantage of cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, and unlock additional addressable demand.

Further, brands that leverage the Yahoo DSP can achieve greater reach through Yahoo ConnectID, which benefits from RampID and the expanded scale of LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution.

Yahoo ConnectID is powered by direct consumer relationships of nearly 200M authenticated users in the U.S., enabling omnichannel addressable inventory across all of the Yahoo owned-and-operated properties and thousands of other publisher domains. RampID and LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution power LiveRamp’s person-based approach to identity, enabling authenticated addressability across browsers, mobile devices, and CTV, at scale across hundreds of destinations. Clients will be able to develop deeper customer relationships, create value throughout the customer journey, and maintain control of data.

Publishers who have adopted LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution will be able to integrate with Yahoo ConnectID with minimal effort and better monetize their addressable supply. More than 450 brands already work with LiveRamp to use their first-party data to personalize consumer experiences.

Publishers and marketers can benefit from this partnership without any additional configuration or resources for authenticated audiences at scale, delivering customized experiences everywhere it matters. Publishers should expect to see increased monetization on their authenticated inventory via Authenticated Traffic Solution as Yahoo ConnectID will now be available as an identifier. Further, marketers looking for post-signal loss solutions will have increased reach of authenticated users across publishers that have adopted RampID and/or Yahoo ConnectID via the Yahoo DSP.

“We strongly believe in authenticated addressability, and this partnership enables greater reach that will endure beyond third-party signal loss,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “We’re making it easier for marketers and publishers to leverage these solutions and maximize results, while simultaneously supporting more seamless transactions across the open web.”

“Yahoo is a powerful advocate for authenticated identity, and the connectivity we’re partnering to enable across their DSP and Yahoo ConnectID will help make the post-signal world a better experience for marketers than the world of today,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, Activations and Addressability, LiveRamp. “Marketers and publishers now have even more flexibility to engage, personalize, and measure their customer journey.”

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

About Yahoo

Yahoo reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.