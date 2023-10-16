Bee Caves Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Austin, Texas market through its partnership with Dr. Mary Ann Martinez and her team at Bee Caves Dermatology.

Founded in 1999 by Mary Ann Martinez, M.D., Bee Caves Dermatology has a solid reputation of providing individualized and high-quality dermatologic care and cosmetic services to patients in the greater Austin community. Dr. Martinez is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and completed her dermatology residency at Duke University Medical Center.

Dr. Martinez commented, “My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany Dermatology. I take immense pride and responsibility in treating our patients in the Austin market, and entering this partnership will benefit our community. Epiphany’s mission and values align well with what we believe in—compassionate and exceptional medical and surgical dermatology care for all our patients. I look forward to helping Epiphany maintain its high standards and provide access to dermatologic care for our community for years to come.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Martinez and her team to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Martinez and her support team, we have been impressed by their commitment to delivering quality care and being accessible to patients in the community they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Austin market.”

Through this partnership, Bee Caves Dermatology’s provider and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Bee Caves Dermatology’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high-quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 83 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.