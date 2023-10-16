F45 Training Collaborates With WHOOP on Holistic Lifestyle and Fitness Program During Upcoming F45 Challenge

F45 Training in collaboration with WHOOP is delivering a first-of-its-kind F45 Challenge across 45 days starting Oct. 23, allowing challengers to track their holistic fitness lifestyle including recovery and sleep and correlating that to their performance both inside and outside the studio for healthier habits. New WHOOP members can sign up for a complimentary one-month trial, complete with a free WHOOP 4.0 band, by visiting F45Training.com/f45-challenge/whoop/. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc., a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven, in collaboration with WHOOP, the human performance company, is delivering a first-of-its-kind F45 Challenge across 45 days starting Oct. 23, allowing challengers to track their holistic fitness lifestyle including recovery and sleep and correlating that to their performance both inside and outside the studio for healthier habits. New WHOOP members can sign up for a complimentary one-month trial, complete with a free WHOOP 4.0 band, by visiting F45Training.com/f45-challenge/whoop/.

WHOOP 4.0 is a wearable health and fitness device that helps people achieve their goals and unlock their potential. WHOOP helps members make better lifestyle choices through self-reported behavior tracking and highly individualized performance coaching with the brand’s latest innovation, WHOOP Coach. With WHOOP, members can log everything from nutrition to mental health and WHOOP will provide insights on how these various behaviors affect physiological data. WHOOP enables members to track their F45 workouts in real-time, including exercise intensity, calories burned and more throughout the class. Outside of class, WHOOP delivers members a detailed analysis of sleep performance and a recovery score to indicate preparedness for their next F45 workout.

Challengers who already wear WHOOP can still join regional WHOOP leaderboards at participating studios, while all F45 members will have access to exclusive discounts on WHOOP Smart Apparel including speed tights, shorts, boxers and bralettes. Starting now, F45 Training is also available as an activity entry on the WHOOP platform for all users, becoming the only studio fitness brand to seamlessly integrate into WHOOP tracking.

“We encourage all members to order their complimentary WHOOP device as part of our F45 Challenge and one-month free WHOOP trial to better track their overall wellness goals, both during their in-studio workouts and the remaining 23 hours of the day,” said Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer at F45 Training. “Join us starting Oct. 23 for a fitness challenge that is approachable for everyone across all fitness levels, with the F45 community rallying behind your every success.”

“The WHOOP collaboration with F45 marks an exciting time as we’re offering Challenge participants access to WHOOP to help them unlock their potential by providing actionable feedback and the most individual personalized coaching of any wearable,” said Kristen Holmes, Vice President of Performance Science, Principal Scientist at WHOOP. “The right health and fitness guidance has the power to completely transform how you show up for all the things you care about in your life. WHOOP offers innovative features like Strength Trainer and WHOOP Coach that add layers of sophisticated personalization, helping members optimize health and performance.”

F45 Challenge participants can experience an industry-leading fitness, training, and nutrition program focused on more than body transformation. With its personalized meal plans and classic F45 team training, the F45 Challenge goes deeper, giving members lifelong tools and resources to transform their lives. Users can download the F45 Challenge App in the App Store or Google Play.

F45 members interested in ordering a WHOOP 4.0 band as part of a free one-month trial during their F45 Challenge can register at F45Training.com/f45-challenge/whoop/. To learn more about F45 Training, visit F45Training.com or follow F45 Training on Facebook or Instagram.

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45'' or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8 and Vive Active brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offers members a new workout experience each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of pilates, tone and yoga. Vive Active is an innovative, high energy fitness concept that focuses on athletic reformer pilates. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.F45Training.com.

About Whoop

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world's most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit www.whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.