To mark Child Care Worker & ECE Appreciation Day, Early Childhood Educators will be at Queen’s Park to discuss a new report showing Ontario is falling behind on child care

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 17th is the 23rd Annual Child Care Worker and Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day. This year the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care and the Association of Early Childhood Educators will be at Queen’s Park to discuss their new report, which shows Ontario is falling behind other provinces on child care worker wages.

Who: Alana Powell, Executive Director, RECE, Association of Early Childhood Educators Ontario; Carolyn Ferns, Policy Coordinator, Ontario Coalition for Better Childcare; Jess Tomas, RECE, CUPE 2484; Rachel Neville, RECE. Where: Queen’s Park Media Studio When: Tuesday October 17, 10:00 a.m.

