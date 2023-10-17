Rubicon Carbon and CHOOOSE Join Forces to Drive Climate Action

MARINA DEL REY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubicon Carbon, a next generation carbon solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with CHOOOSE, a leading SaaS platform enabling businesses to integrate climate action into customer experiences through automation and reporting.

Together, CHOOOSE and Rubicon Carbon will offer an integrated suite of products and services – from precise emissions calculations and automated reporting to seamless transaction management – powered by CHOOOSE software and connected to Rubicon Carbon’s dynamic portfolio of carbon solutions.

The partnership will enable enterprises to leverage Rubicon Carbon’s risk adjusted framework and high integrity carbon credits when executing on their net zero ambitions. CHOOOSE APIs and white-labeled solutions will ensure seamless access to Rubicon Carbon’s diversified portfolio of carbon projects, further reducing risk for buyers and supporting a full suite of adjacent emissions calculation, reporting and transaction management services.

Among other initiatives, CHOOOSE and Rubicon Carbon will collaborate to provide curated portfolios of carbon removals that support the travel industry and others in accessing and utilizing a range of durable solutions. Through CHOOOSE’s aviation sector expertise and purpose-built software platform and Rubicon Carbon’s ability to offer curated portfolios of carbon removals, the partnership will provide clients with a wide range of options for taking action on their carbon footprints.

“CHOOOSE has joined forces with leading airlines to run multi-faceted, integrated, automated carbon programs that empower aviation customers to understand and act on the carbon impact of flying and that support these airlines in pursuing their own climate ambitions. Meanwhile, Rubicon Carbon has developed a broad set of carbon solutions and become a trusted partner to businesses making meaningful progress towards achieving net-zero emissions. By combining our expertise, we can reduce complexity, making cutting edge climate solutions more accessible, and develop strategic solutions that drive real change,” said Nina Birger, VP of Climate Solutions, CHOOOSE.

"We're thrilled to partner with CHOOOSE, a true innovator and enabler of climate action. Our combined expertise will offer our customers an unparalleled ability to meet their voluntary net zero ambitions and compliance requirements with confidence and ease. While the aviation industry continues to accelerate the development of more sustainable fuels, high integrity carbon offsets will be a critical enabler of emissions reductions for global airlines until those fuels are ready to scale. We look forward to supporting this large and important sector through our partnership with CHOOOSE," said Amit Kumar, Head of Partnerships, Rubicon Carbon.

About Rubicon Carbon:

With a vision to help the world's largest enterprises meet their decarbonization goals, Rubicon Carbon works to meet the growing demand for high integrity carbon credits. Backed by TPG Rise Climate and led by top finance and science executives, Rubicon Carbon sources, validates, risk-adjusts and actively manages diversified carbon credit portfolios in both avoided emissions and removals categories. We bring enhanced transparency and quality controls to carbon credits so companies can navigate the process with confidence.

About CHOOOSE:

CHOOOSE™ delivers a software platform that enables individuals and organizations to understand their carbon footprint and support trusted climate solutions. Leading companies in global travel and logistics – including dozens of airlines – run their voluntary and compliance-driven carbon programs on the CHOOOSE platform.