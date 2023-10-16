Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Executes Contract to Sell Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) announced today that it executed a contract to sell the 221-room Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, California for $68.5 million to a third party. The property sale is subject to normal closing conditions. The Company offers no assurances that the sale will be completed on these terms or at all. The sale is targeted to be completed later in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2023, the hotel’s net loss is estimated at ($1.2) million, its net operating income is estimated at $2.2 million, and its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is estimated at $2.7 million. The $68.5 million sales price reflects a 25.0x EBITDA multiple and a 3.2% net operating income capitalization rate (assuming a capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenues).

Proceeds from the sale of Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf will be used for general corporate purposes, including reducing the Company’s outstanding debt and repurchasing the Company’s common and preferred shares.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

