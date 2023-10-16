ARGO Announces Two Texas-Based Banks Deploying ARGO Connects to Drive Business and Consumer Acquisition and Enhance Customer Engagement

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARGO, a leading provider of high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries, announces today from Jack Henry Connect that two Texas-based banks have selected ARGO Connects to automate customer journey engagement, intelligent lead generation, voice of customer, account fulfillment, consumer loan origination, and small business loan origination, across digital and physical channels. Working in close collaboration with the banks’ core system provider, Jack Henry & Associates, ARGO is helping to manage the implementation and deployment of Connects.

Both banks, one located in Pharr, Texas with an asset size of $2.9 billion, and the other in Abilene, Texas with an asset size of $11 billion, are utilizing ARGO Connects to better predict and recognize their customers’ financial needs, while proactively engaging with customers through highly relevant, informative content. Connects provides both banks with a combination of computer technology and human resources, giving them a consistent customer experience via mobile, internet, contact centers, and their branches.

Connects is designed to enable financial institutions to deploy a digitally intelligent, Omni-Channel, customer-centric delivery business model that enhances the entire digital experience. The platform provides account fulfillment and consumer and small business loan origination through branches, contact centers, and digital self-service channels, streamlining processes with automated workflow management, paperless processes, and eSignature. The solution also provides staff with a 360-degree customer view to enhance service support and improve sales management in an Omni-delivery ecosystem.

“In today’s digital landscape, it’s imperative that banks of any size can effectively communicate with their retail and business banking customers with efficiency, regardless of whether it’s through a physical or digital channel,” said Todd Robertson, Senior Vice President, ARGO. “Both banks have a strong track record of meeting their customers’ needs, and by implementing ARGO Connects they can ensure their standard of service will remain consistent through any channel their customers choose.”

About ARGO

Founded in 1980, ARGO develops, installs, and supports high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries. ARGO currently works with nearly 400 banking customers in all financial services sectors including six of the top 10 banks, and non-bank financial services lenders as well as provides solutions for a leading-edge health care information exchange and major health care providers.

