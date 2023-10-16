Great Speech Expands In-Network Services to Health Net Federal Services TRICARE West Region Members, Enhancing Access to Virtual Speech Therapy

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Speech, a leader in virtual speech therapy, announces the expansion of its in-network services to serve the TRICARE West Region population through Health Net Federal Services, LLC, (HNFS). This partnership provides members with access to convenient, effective virtual speech therapy services that improve healthcare quality for military service members and their families in the Western region.

"Expanding our services to serve TRICARE West region members aligns with our mission to make quality speech therapy more accessible,” says Avivit Ben-Aharon M.S. Ed, M.A. CCC-SLP, founder and clinical director, Great Speech. “Our nationwide network of 200+ licensed speech-language pathologists (SLPs) enables TRICARE members to achieve their speech and communication goals from the comfort of home by removing geographical limitations and optimizing pairing patients with the most qualified SLP for an individual’s specific needs.”

Virtual speech therapy empowers individuals of all ages to overcome speech and communication challenges including:

Alzheimer’s and dementia-related skill loss

Articulation

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

Cognitive communication disorders

Head and neck cancers

Hearing loss

Language and articulation disorders

Parkinson's disease

Stroke and aphasia rehabilitation

Stuttering

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Voice disorders

and more.

TRICARE, serving active-duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, and their families, consists of two regions: East and West. TRICARE West region covers a vast geographical area, including: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Northwest Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

About Great Speech

Great Speech Inc. is the pioneer and recognized leader in virtual speech therapy, and since 2014 has delivered convenient, specialized services to clients anytime, anywhere. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match credentialed therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication. Proud winner of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) 2023 Innovator Challenge for In-Patient Solutions, received Merit recognition by Digital Health 2023 and recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. www.greatspeech.com