Amentum Awarded $326.9 Million C5ISR Research Contract Driving Advanced and Emerging Technologies for the U.S. Army

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum has been awarded a five-year contract with a maximum value of $326.9 million by the U.S. Army to continue its important work on command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems. Amentum will engineer, integrate and test advanced prototype technologies and systems. The Army is managing the program out of the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland.

“As a premier engineering partner for the U.S. Army, we can enable new technology capabilities to protect our national security,” said Jill Bruning, President of Amentum’s Engineering, Science, and Technology Group.

Under this contract, Amentum will provide technology and engineering solutions for prototyping projects executed by The Prototyping, Integration and Testing Division (PI&TD). These engineering modernization and integration projects directly support emerging technical needs of the warfighter. PI&TD provides support to several military program management offices including DEVCOM, Warfighter Information Network Tactical (WIN-T), Mission Command, Radars, DCGS-A, Special Operations Command, and Marine Corp (USMC).

Additionally, Amentum will design, develop, and fabricate C5ISR systems, sub-systems, components, installation kits, and systems-of-systems for integration into ground-based, vehicular, shelter, airborne, watercraft, soldier, and dismounted platforms, both tactical and non-tactical, and into fixed and re-locatable sites.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a leader in global engineering, project management and solutions integration, trusted to modernize the most critical missions anywhere in the world. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, we innovate as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence and successful execution. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 44,000 employees in 85 countries in all 7 continents. Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we solve what’s next.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.