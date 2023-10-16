Alto Pharmacy, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Team Up to Deliver Hundreds of Low-Cost Medications to Patients Across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alto Pharmacy, a full-service digital pharmacy, and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs), which offers generic and brand medicines at cost-plus prices, announced that hundreds of low-cost medications are now available for delivery and pickup to Team Cuban Card users in the metros where Alto has pharmacy locations.

Cost Plus Drugs is a public-benefit corporation that prioritizes its social mission of improving public health. The company offers more than 1,000 drugs at its actual acquisition cost plus a transparent 15% markup. In April, Cost Plus Drugs launched the Team Cuban Card program, a free prescription benefit with amazingly low prices. Medications through Team Cuban Card are always priced at the Cost Plus Drugs acquisition price, plus 15%, plus a fair dispensing fee to support independent pharmacies.

Founded in 2018 with the mission to improve the quality of life for everyone who needs it, Alto is a full-service, digitally-powered pharmacy that makes it simple for patients to live their healthiest life by providing an easier, more supportive and more affordable pharmacy experience - including a variety of fast and reliable delivery options. Alto’s industry-leading commitment to patient experience includes direct access to on-call pharmacists seven days a week, automated refills and tools like treatment reminders.

Through this joint effort, Team Cuban Card users can now order their medications through Alto’s website and top-rated patient app, and for the first time, choose courier delivery for the Team Cuban Card price (plus a delivery fee). Patients can choose from multiple, flexible delivery windows, and Alto’s local courier team will safely deliver medications to their door, contact-free.

“Alto is thrilled to join the Team Cuban Card network and provide even more patients with an industry-leading pharmacy experience, including access to courier-delivered medications at an affordable price,” said Alicia Boler Davis, CEO of Alto Pharmacy. “We are committed to providing our patients with medications at the lowest possible price, and our partnership with Cost Plus Drugs allows us to help even more patients as we pursue our mission to fulfill medicine’s true purpose — to improve quality of life — for everyone who needs it.”

“Team Cuban Card users love the convenience of getting their prescriptions locally, same-day, at the same low prices they’ve come to expect from Cost Plus Drugs,” said Dr. Alex Oshmyansky, co-founder and CEO of Cost Plus Drugs. “Consumers who want the convenience of delivery with the speed of local fulfillment now have another great option with Alto’s local courier delivery with their Team Cuban Card prices.”

About Alto Pharmacy

Alto Pharmacy is a full-service, digitally-powered pharmacy that makes it simple to live your healthiest life by providing an easier, more supportive and more affordable pharmacy experience. We’re redefining what a pharmacy can do, with fast and reliable prescription delivery, tools like treatment reminders and medication bundling, direct access to care specialists, and support with insurance and cost savings. By focusing on the person behind the prescription, our model boosts adherence, improves health outcomes, and keeps our customers returning month after month. Learn more at www.alto.com.