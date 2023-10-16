College of American Pathologists Partners with Homethrive to Offer Caregiving Benefit

NORTHFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caring for children and aging parents or grandparents can be challenging, especially while trying to work. That’s why the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the leading organization of board-certified pathologists, has partnered with Homethrive to offer its intuitive caregiving platform to any of their employees who care for a loved one due to age, disability, or a medical condition.

Homethrive’s offering helps employers improve productivity and focus and reduce stress and costs for team members who are responsible for the care of loved ones. They do the legwork, making calls, and following up on care plans for people who are balancing work and family responsibilities. “Our employees are either navigating the burden of caregiving now or they may be in the future,” said Winifred Williams, PhD, senior vice president, communications, governance, and human resources at the CAP. “The wellbeing of our employees is a priority for us, and we’re thrilled to provide this benefit to staff.”

“We are excited to work with the CAP to support their employee caregivers by giving them back some of their valuable time and helping them manage their stress,” said Dave Jacobs, co-founder & co-CEO at Homethrive. “Caregiver support pays dividends for organizations like the CAP in terms of increased employee productivity, retention, and wellbeing.”

Alison Spring Solotoroff, benefits wellbeing and policy specialist at the CAP, understands first-hand the impact Homethrive can have on employees and families. “I have a father with Parkinson's and dementia, and it was getting harder and harder,” she said. “You have to make phone calls about care during the business day. So I knew personally that that this kind of relief and support would help me. I was also the one who was dealing with all of the disabilities and FMLA requests, and I was listening to the stories. [We had] people who were in crisis.”

Caregiving benefits like Homethrive support the diversity, equity, and inclusion goals of organizations like the CAP. Currently, Black and Asian Americans provide some of the highest percentages of family care in the U.S., and more than 75% of caregivers are women. Homethrive also supports the unique caregiving needs of the LGBTQ community and is available to work with employee resource groups to help caregivers connect, share experiences, and find support.

