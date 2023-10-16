Care.Com Appoints Glenn Petersen General Manager, Enterprise

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care.com announced today that Glenn Petersen has been appointed General Manager, Enterprise for the Company. In this capacity, Mr. Petersen will oversee all sales, marketing, account management, and partnership channels for Care for Business, the Company’s enterprise segment which partners with employers to provide a full suite of care support benefits to employees. Mr. Petersen will report to CEO Brad Wilson.

In making the announcement, Mr. Wilson said, “Glenn has deep experience leading and building sales teams in the benefits industry, making him uniquely qualified to lead our Enterprise business. This is a rapidly growing sector and I am confident that with his expertise, knowledge and insights, Glenn will expand our client portfolio and relationships.”

Mr. Petersen said, “I have devoted my career to ensuring that people have access to benefits and services that enhance their lives. Nothing exemplifies that more than family well-being solutions and the Care suite of benefits is best-in-class. With the massive changes to how and where we work, care benefits have never been more important so I can’t think of a more exciting time to join the Care team.”

Mr. Petersen joins Care.com after a seven-year tenure at PPLSI, where he most recently served as President, Business Solutions for the company, one of the world’s largest platforms for legal, identity and reputation management services. Previously, he had spent more than two decades at MetLife serving in several senior leadership roles including Vice President - Group, Voluntary and Worksite Benefits Sales and National Sales Director - Head of Executive Benefits Sales Organization. He received his BS from Muhlenberg College.

About Care.com

Available in more than 17 countries, Care.com is the largest online platform for finding and managing family care, spanning in-home and in-center care solutions. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com for an array of care for children, seniors, pets, and the home. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s families and caregivers, the Company also offers customized corporate benefits packages to support working families at more than 700 global clients, household tax and payroll services, and innovations for caregivers to find and book jobs. Care.com is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).