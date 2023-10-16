The Coca-Cola Company and Pernod Ricard Announce Plans to Debut Absolut Vodka & Sprite Ready-To-Drink Cocktail

ATLANTA & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coca-Cola Company and Pernod Ricard today announced a global relationship to debut Absolut Vodka & Sprite as a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail in 2024.

Absolut & Sprite will be made with Absolut, the international premium vodka, and Sprite, the world’s most popular lemon-lime sparkling soft drink. The pre-mixed cocktail will be available in versions with Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar, with the initial launch planned for select European countries in early 2024, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

“We keep consumers at the center of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “We are expanding in the alcohol ready-to-drink space, including products that use select brands from our core portfolio. We are excited about our new relationship with Pernod Ricard and look forward to the introduction of Absolut & Sprite.”

“This very promising and pioneering project brings together two leading companies who are committed to offering their consumers new experiences around premium products,” said Alexandre Ricard, CEO of Pernod Ricard, a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry.

Vodka is one of the most popular bases for alcohol ready-to-drink products, and lemon-lime soft drinks are one of the most popular mixers in pre-mixed cocktails.

“Sprite is a wonderful pairing for Absolut, and I’m convinced that our joining forces will bring the whole alcohol RTD category to the next level,” Ricard said.

Absolut & Sprite ready-to-drink packaging will feature two of the world’s most recognizable global trademarks. Absolut was established in 1879 in Sweden. Since then, it has become a world-renowned premium vodka brand, crafted using the finest Swedish winter wheat. Sprite was established in 1959 in Germany and has grown to be one of the biggest brands in The Coca-Cola Company’s global portfolio.

Cans will include clear responsibility symbols stating that the drink is to be enjoyed only by consumers of legal drinking age. Absolut & Sprite ready-to-drink will adhere to responsible marketing practices.

The global benchmark for alcohol beverage volume (ABV) is 5% but will vary depending on the market.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard’s consolidated sales amounted to € 12,137 million in fiscal year FY23. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.