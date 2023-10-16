Whipshots Vanilla Recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) announced today that Whipshots™ Vanilla was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards. Select winners can be found in the November/December 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on newsstands November 7th, a preview of a few winners are featured online now at: goodhousekeeping.com/coffeeandteawinners2023 and the full list of winners will be announced October 18th.

Whipshots, the groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream, was developed in collaboration with global artist and icon Cardi B. Launched in 2021 with the three iconic flavors, Vanilla, Mocha, and Caramel, the brand has continued to expand with limited-edition flavors including Peppermint, Lime, and Pumpkin Spice. Whipshots has made immense strides in the spirits industry since its debut, recently surpassing three-million cans sold in July 2023 and expanding retail availability to 37 states.

In addition to going great on coffee, the boozy whipped cream continues to prove itself as an innovative and versatile product, turning any cocktail, dessert, or party into a fun and creative experience for consumers across the nation. From nightclubs and parties to coffee bars and book clubs, Whipshots is a unique alcoholic treat that turns up the flavor on any beverage.

Whipshots Vanilla is an effortlessly smooth blend of vanilla and ultra-premium vodka. The product is shelf-stable, non-dairy, and available in three sizes: 50mL ($5.99), 200mL ($14.99) and 375mL ($24.99). The premium flavor, high quality ingredients, and endless possibilities make for the perfect coffee addition year-round. “We’re so excited that our Whipshots Vanilla has been named a Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Award winner,” says David Dreyer, CMO of Starco Brands.

About Whipshots®

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots® is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the Rising Star Growth Brand in the 2023 Beverage Dynamics Growth Brand Awards, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit www.whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) invents or acquires consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.