Revvity and Element Biosciences Announce Collaboration to Improve Next Generation Sequencing Research Workflow

WALTHAM, Mass. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. and Element Biosciences, Inc., a developer of the AVITI™ System, an innovative and emerging genomic sequencing platform, today announced a collaboration to introduce workflow solutions that save time and effort required for genomic analysis of samples.

“This collaboration between Revvity and Element Biosciences seeks to elevate the overall customer experience by providing compelling application-specific data, stronger support and easier access to the critical components necessary for a lab to go from sample to result,” said Arvind Kothandaraman, general manager of multi-omics and specialty diagnostics at Revvity. “By addressing the typical workflow-related challenges faced by labs, we are accelerating the democratization of genomic sequencing.”

“Working with Revvity will allow us to greatly expand the reach of high-quality sequencing as part of a complete solution for the benefit of customers everywhere,” said Yaron Hakak, SVP of corporate and business development at Element Biosciences.

Genomic data generated by next generation sequencing (NGS) plays an increasingly important role in scientific innovation and research. The NGS process encompasses a series of detailed steps, including sample collection and processing, nucleic acid extraction, library preparation, quality control, sequencing, data analysis and integration into laboratory information management systems. This process can be daunting, especially for labs that are new to NGS and are considering routine use of genomic sequencing data. This data is crucial to driving research into human health improvements as reflected in research publications and ongoing studies in many disease identification efforts, including neonatal research applications.

Revvity offers carefully curated research use components, spanning the NGS continuum around the sequencing platform. These offerings include sample collection devices, a DBS puncher for punching dried blood spot samples, chemagic™ kits and instruments for automated nucleic acid extraction, a wide range of liquid handlers and reagent kits for automated library preparation, the LabChip® GX Touch HT nucleic acid analyzer and VICTOR2™ D Instrument for sample quality control, and software capabilities that are vital for data management and interpretation. For labs interested in a service model, Revvity Omics, Inc., provides end-to-end solutions from delivery of a sample collection kit to final report, providing the flexibility to access sequence data only or report only to augment the customer’s in-house capabilities.

When it comes to the NGS platform itself, data quality and flexibility play a pivotal role in determining a lab’s choice for advancing research. The Element AVITI System, a flexible benchtop sequencer with industry-leading performance and cost, delivers high quality, affordable data for any application, at a range of scale. Element’s AVITI System is quickly gaining broader adoption, exceeding 100 commercial orders from customers across the globe. Earlier this year, Element Biosciences announced a new throughput-based option for its AVITI System that provides the highest quality sequencing on a benchtop for as low as $200 a genome, or $2 per gigabase. Revvity Omics has recently adopted Element’s AVITI platform for its global service business, demonstrating improved technology capabilities, flexibility and speed.

Revvity and Element Biosciences plan to make the combined solution available to an expanded customer base interested in the full workflow or specific modules. Laboratories interested in discussing their research needs can do so via this dedicated channel.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com or follow Element on LinkedIn and X.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia, and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

