RNC to Partner with NBC News, Salem Radio Network, Republican Jewish Coalition, and Rumble for Third Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Miami

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Republican National Committee (RNC) has selected NBC News, Salem Radio Network, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Rumble as partners for the third Republican presidential primary debate, which will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023. As with the first and second debates, Rumble will be the exclusive RNC livestream provider and the RNC's exclusive online home for the third debate.

“I am eager to announce that the RNC has selected NBC News, Salem Radio Network, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Rumble as our partners for the third Republican primary debate in Miami. The partners for our third debate will offer our candidates an excellent opportunity to meet the moment and contrast their plans and vision with the failures of the Biden White House.” – RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

“NBC News has a long history of fostering conversations with the leaders that seek to shape domestic politics and foreign policy. For us, there is no higher responsibility. We look forward to continuing our leading reporting on the 2024 presidential race and spotlighting the issues that matter most to voters as they head to the polls.” – Rebecca Blumenstein, President of NBC News Editorial

“Salem Media Group and the Salem Radio Network are honored to be chosen by the Republican National Committee to be a part of this historic Republican presidential primary debate. Salem is an experienced partner of the RNC, having co-moderated four RNC debates in 2015-2016. We look forward to working closely with NBC News and other selected partners to deliver an event that will shine a light on the candidates and educate voters ahead of the primary.”– David Santrella, Salem Media Group CEO

"We are honored to partner with the RNC in the upcoming GOP Presidential debate. As the horrific events of the last week have unfolded in Israel, the issue of American foreign policy has taken on an even greater role. American strength and American resolve – and our candidates’ vision for America’s role in the world – are more important than ever." – RJC Chairman, Sen. Norm Coleman

