Stengel Hill Architecture Announces Strategic Investment from Godspeed Capital

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stengel Hill Architecture (“SHA” or the “firm”), a full-service architecture and interior design firm specializing in complex healthcare facilities, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”), a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology-focused private equity firm. Through this investment, Godspeed Capital will partner with SHA leadership to establish a leading architectural, engineering, and consulting (“AEC”) services platform with a core focus on serving the U.S. healthcare facilities market through organic expansion and strategic add-on acquisitions.

SHA is the largest architectural firm in Kentucky and ranks among the 25 largest healthcare design firms in the nation. Founded in 1996, SHA comprises an 80-person team licensed to practice architecture in 41 states and the District of Columbia. The firm specializes in the design of acute and behavioral healthcare facilities for a client base representing blue-chip healthcare institutions and has built a stellar reputation for expertise and client satisfaction. SHA is a leading national player in the behavioral and acute healthcare services sectors, which are both experiencing a notable level of investment in developing healthcare facilities to meet heightened market demand.

Together, SHA’s existing management team and Godspeed Capital will work to expand the firm’s geographic footprint in key markets such as Florida, Texas, and California, and diversify SHA’s service offerings. In turn, Godspeed Capital plans to formalize and expand SHA’s business development function as it penetrates new markets and forges relationships to broaden SHA’s recruitment pipeline. The current SHA leadership and management team will remain fully intact and will retain a significant equity position.

Brad Stengel and Chip Hill, Co-Founders of SHA, commented, “ We are thrilled to partner with Godspeed Capital, whose significant experience working with management teams to build AEC platforms for public and private clients will enable us to expand our talent pipeline, increase our offerings to our current customers, and diversify our client portfolio as we continue to expand into new geographic markets. We are eager to partner with Godspeed Capital, whose deep expertise and resources will accelerate our platform’s exciting growth trajectory.”

Douglas T. Lake Jr., Founder and Managing Partner of Godspeed Capital, said “ We are pleased to establish Stengel Hill Architecture as Godspeed’s new AEC platform focused on the U.S. healthcare facilities market. As the leading player in key, growing healthcare markets with a diverse set of highly specialized and sought-after architectural and design capabilities, we believe SHA is well-positioned to capitalize on attractive market tailwinds and has a notable opportunity to disrupt the highly fragmented market and emerge as the one-stop platform for public and private clients’ healthcare design needs. We look forward to working with Brad, Chip, and the entire SHA team to further accelerate the company’s organic growth strategy and to pursue complementary add-on acquisition targets in strategic markets and add meaningful value to the platform.”

Ahmed Abdel-Saheb, Partner at Godspeed, continued, “ Federal, State, and Local governments are significant players in the healthcare market with increasingly more policy attention and budget dollars being placed on ensuring robust access to healthcare services and treatment. SHA’s specialization in healthcare facility design is deeply aligned with Godspeed Capital’s investment focus on the government services and critical infrastructure sector. We believe SHA’s strong client relationships in key markets and proven track-record, combined with Godspeed Capital’s development expertise, will position the platform to quickly become a top ten healthcare design firm in the U.S.”

SHA was represented by FMI Capital Advisors and Fultz Maddox Dickens PLC as legal advisor. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Godspeed Capital.

About Stengel Hill Architecture

Stengel Hill Architecture (SHA) was founded in 1996 by Bradford (Brad) Stengel and Charles (Chip) Hill. SHA is a full service Architectural and Interior Design Firm with offices in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky. Their combined experience in the design of complex institutional, healthcare, and educational facilities totals more than 60 years. 27+ years in, Brad and Chip continue to provide the leadership to grow their business through long-term dedication to clients and commitment to providing an exceptional work environment for SHA’s professional staff. For more information, please visit the Stengel Hill Architecture website at www.stengelhill.com.

About Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeedcm.com.