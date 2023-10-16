Textron Aviation Continues Investment in Bestselling Cessna Citation Business Jets With Introduction of New Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation today announced the newest Cessna Citation business jet in the company’s legendary lineup — the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2. Unveiled on the eve of this week’s National Business Aviation Association - Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, the Citation CJ3 Gen2 raises the bar in the light jet market as the company’s most comprehensive Gen2 product announcement to date. Attendees will enjoy access to a new Citation CJ3 Gen2 mock up debuting during the show at the company’s static display at Henderson Executive Airport. Currently under development, the aircraft is expected to enter into service in 2025.

The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 is our most comprehensive Gen2 product announcement yet, offering customers proven performance, leading edge technology and an unmatched cabin experience,” said Ron Draper, President and CEO, Textron Aviation. “As a pilot of the CJ3 series, I appreciate the aircraft’s excellent range, payload and efficiency, along with new productivity and comfort features. This announcement is a testament to our vision to be the leader in aviation, inspiring the journey of flight.”

Enhancements begin in the cockpit

The Citation CJ3 Gen2 was designed with input from a Textron Aviation Customer Advisory Board, made up of owners, pilots and mechanics who know what makes the ultimate aircraft experience. This feedback was key in every detailed enhancement in the aircraft, from cockpit to cabin.

“The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 was designed to feel as good to the pilot as it does to the passenger,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations. “The aircraft is built upon two decades of success in the market and is the latest example of Textron Aviation's commitment to constantly innovate and bring the best products and experiences to our customers.”

The aircraft offers a proven and trusted avionics system with the latest Garmin G3000 software and hardware, including:

Garmin Autothrottles to reduce pilot workload and provide flight-envelope protection

Optional Enhanced Vision System (EVS) to provide improved clarity and optimized situational awareness

Intuitive touch screen interface

GDL60 for aircraft connectivity, including remote transmission of flight plans, automatic database updates, as well as wireless transmission of aircraft diagnostic data

One of the most notable changes in the cockpit is an added 4.5 inches of legroom for the pilot, allowing a comfortable and focused flight experience.

The Citation CJ3 Gen2 will offer standard seating for 10 passengers. With a maximum range of 2,040 nm and a maximum payload of 2,135 pounds, the Citation CJ3 Gen2 offers excellent range, payload and superior field performance to enable pilots to achieve a variety of missions in extensive conditions.

A cabin experience like no other

A new entryway step design and assist handle, along with enhanced lighting for improved visibility, provide comfort and ease to customers entering the Citation CJ3 Gen2. The fully customizable luxury interior allows customers to create their ideal environment for their specific mission — relaxation, innovation or productivity.

In the Citation CJ3 Gen2, customers can choose between a fixed side-facing seat, a modern refreshment center for expanded cabinet storage, or a folding side-facing seat to carry an additional passenger or additional luggage. The aircraft also features an optional high-power outlet for a coffee machine, ice and trash storage, and the incorporation of a cabin master control switch panel.

Moving into the cabin, customers will experience:

New seats with base and floor tracking capability and optional swivel functionality

New RGB accent lights to personalize the cabin environment with changeable, ambient lighting

USB-C power at every seat, as well as wireless charging in the main cabin

Top-loading executive and slimline tables

Lighted side pockets for additional storage

In the rear of the aircraft, customers will appreciate the new CoolView skylights in the lavatory, which bring natural light into the space, as well as a new optional sink and vanity design with a dedicated water supply. For added convenience, the Citation CJ3 Gen2 includes an externally serviceable lavatory.

“Our talented team members at Textron Aviation have proven their commitment to designing and delivering new industry-leading products based on our customers’ feedback,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “We look forward to exceeding their expectations again with the new Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2.”

Built with the world in mind

Like all Cessna and Beechcraft turbine products, the Citation CJ3 Gen2 will be able to operate using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). All CJ3 Gen2 aircraft may be delivered with SAF onboard, and customers can refuel using SAF wherever available, including at the company’s Wichita Service Center.

The company is committed to conscious manufacturing and features sustainably sourced interior materials in the aircraft. Textron Aviation also utilizes a robust recycling program and industrial wastewater pretreatment plants. According to the company’s energy supplier, Textron Aviation used 100 percent renewable wind electricity to power all of its Kansas-based facilities in 2022.

The company is already seeing strong aircraft demand and is taking orders for the Citation CJ3 Gen2. For more information about the new Citation CJ3 Gen2 and to see aircraft specifics, visit cessna.com/cj3-gen2.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business; and performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors.