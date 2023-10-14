ARC® Fertility Leadership to Support ASRM Congress, October 14-18

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC Fertility, a pioneer in innovative fertility and family-forming treatment options, will proudly be supporting the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2023 Scientific Congress and Expo in New Orleans. The event begins today, October 14, and lasts through October 18. A longtime supporter of ASRM, ARC Fertility founder and CEO Dr. G. David Adamson previously served as president for the society. He’ll be joined by ARC leadership for this year’s program.

“The ARC team is excited to connect with other leading companies and experts in our field and discuss the latest in reproductive care,” said Adamson. “ASRM members are advancing medical science and delivering vital new marketplace solutions every day, and the annual ASRM Congress is critical to our field’s ongoing progress. We look forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces as well as forging new connections.”

ARC has been rapidly expanding its footprint providing employee fertility benefits solutions tailored for self-insured employers. In September, the network joined the PlanSource partner marketplace to bring family-forming benefits to as many people as possible for the 2024 open enrollment season and beyond. Dr. Adamson continues to be a trusted source on fertility-related issues for publications such as USA Today.

This year’s ASRM Congress is set to include the ASRM President’s Gala, a Giving Day to support advocacy efforts for reproductive medicine, and will showcase ARC Fertility’s contributions to sessions on what global IVF data tell us, why professional standards matter and the intersection of reproductive medicine with racism, equity and inclusion.

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier fertility clinics and with the help of brokers and employers. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams.