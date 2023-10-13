Airwallex and Alpaca Partner to Deliver Cost-Efficient Experience for Global Investors Purchasing U.S. Stocks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, today announced its partnership with Alpaca, a developer-first API brokerage platform, to support Alpaca’s global payments and foreign exchange (FX) needs. The announcement comes on the heels of several recent Airwallex wins in the wealthtech category, including Public and OurCrowd.

Alpaca’s mission is to open financial services to everyone on the planet. Embedding Airwallex’s FX solutions into Alpaca’s offering helps make it easy for Alpaca’s broker partners to offer their retail customers a seamless local currency investing experience, without the headaches of converting their native currency into U.S. dollars.

Through the partnership with Airwallex, Alpaca and its broker partners can leverage Airwallex’s global network of local collection and payment rails to support funding and settling transactions in a wide range of currencies, starting with Australian dollars (AUD), Canadian dollars (CAD), Euros (EUR), and many others, all while effectively managing the FX risk.

Founded in Melbourne in 2015, Airwallex is headquartered in Singapore with 20 offices around the world. With around 1,400 people globally and more than 100,000 customers including Brex, Navan, and SHEIN, Airwallex has built financial infrastructure and global payment capabilities that help companies unlock new opportunities and grow without limits.

Philipp Reichardt, Head of Enterprise Sales, Americas at Airwallex, said “Alpaca is unlocking access to the U.S. stock market at a global scale. We’re excited to support Alpaca and its customers in achieving seamless and efficient investment across currencies, continents, and timezones.”

Tarun Ajwani, Alpaca’s SVP of Sales and Corporate Development said, “Companies like Airwallex are making it easier for retail customers to access investing opportunities across the globe with its seamless FX solution. By simplifying global payments and eliminating currency conversion hassles for our broker partners, we aim to provide a seamless investing experience to their retail customers.”

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 100,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more. For more information, visit http://www.airwallex.com.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a developer-first API brokerage platform that’s raised over $100m in funding. Alpaca offers stock and crypto trading, real-time market data, and end-to-end brokerage infrastructure through modern APIs. Alpaca is backed by top investors in the industry globally, including Portage Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Social Leverage, Horizons Ventures, Unbound, Eldridge, Positive Sum, Elefund, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit https://alpaca.markets/.