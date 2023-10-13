Evercore Enhances Risk Management After Fast-Paced SaaS Implementation of Behavox Quantum for Compliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, the leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions, today announced that Evercore (NYSE: EVR), a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm, has in five months successfully implemented Behavox Quantum© for compliance supervision.

“We are already seeing the benefits of Behavox’s single platform to monitor multiple streams of communication data,” said Evercore Chief Compliance Officer John Crowe. “Behavox has shown its ability to be a true partner—flexible and responsive—and Evercore has been impressed with the company’s past-project experience and willingness to creatively solve challenges.”

Behavox recently commemorated its one-year anniversary of Behavox Quantum AI. Evercore becomes the latest organization to have implemented Behavox Quantum AI for communications monitoring, joining a growing number of multinational banks, prominent hedge funds, asset managers and private equity firms.

Behavox Chief Revenue Officer Nabeel Ebrahim said, “In a time where regulatory action has spiked for unauthorized uses of instant messaging, we are delighted our solutions have been implemented at Evercore, a forward-looking organization committed to regulatory as well as technical excellence through comprehensive data controls. Behavox Quantum AI delivers true positive detection capabilities that are simple to implement and easily explainable, and now we look forward to growing our partnership with Evercore to expand the firm’s risk coverage.”

To learn more about the evolution of Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models (LLM) for compliance, security and other industries, join Behavox at its exclusive “AI 101 for Compliance & Security Summit” in New York on October 19. Register here.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the leading provider of AI-driven compliance and security solutions, empowering organizations to proactively detect and mitigate human risks within the organization. Behavox leverages large language models and generative AI to transform how compliance and security teams manage risks and safeguard organizational integrity. Through innovative products such as Behavox Voice and Behavox Insider Threat, Behavox continues to shape the future of compliance and security risk management.

For more information, visit www.behavox.com.