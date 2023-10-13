Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to Spirit Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to Spirit Airlines. Powered by the ultra-efficient Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, this is the third of four aircraft scheduled to deliver to the airline from ACG’s order book with Airbus.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement unless required by law.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2023, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.