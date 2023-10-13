Rockefeller Global Family Office Welcomes Atlanta-Based Bridgeline Wealth Partners to its Private Wealth Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Global Family Office, the wealth management division of Rockefeller Capital Management, today announced the addition of Bridgeline Wealth Partners, a four-person team based in Atlanta, GA. The group joins from UBS and will report to Kristen Sario, Southeast Divisional Director of Rockefeller Global Family Office.

Bridgeline Wealth Partners is led by Managing Directors and Private Advisors Travis Propst and J. Trent Douglas and includes Senior Wealth and Investment Strategy Associate Ryan Brady and Senior Client Relationship Manager Jaimie Crook. The team was named a 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams by Forbes.*

Travis Propst entered the financial services industry in 1996 and specializes in portfolio management and investment strategies. He began his career at Robert Thomas Securities and managed portfolios at Smith Barney until joining Merrill Lynch in 2006 as a Senior Vice President of Investments. In 2012, he moved to UBS where he advised clients for more than a decade on bespoke investment strategies prior to joining Rockefeller. Originally from Charles Town, WV, he graduated from nearby Shepherd University with a B.S. in Economics.

J. Trent Douglas has been with the Bridgeline team since 2014 and brings significant experience providing clients with holistic, multi-dimensional wealth management strategies. Prior to joining the practice, he spent over 13 years as a Wealth Management Advisor, Portfolio Manager and Vice President with Merrill Lynch. Trent is a graduate of Clemson University, where he earned a B.S. in Financial Management.

“We are delighted to welcome Travis, Trent, Ryan, and Jaimie to Rockefeller Global Family Office,” said Sario. “Their experience as advisors, counselors, and confidantes dedicated to managing the complexities of families and wealth is a great addition to our growing presence in the Greater Atlanta market.”

“We look forward to partnering with our new colleagues from the Bridgeline team,” added Christopher Dupuy, Co-President of Rockefeller Global Family Office. “Their expertise and experience in meeting the dynamic needs of clients at every stage of wealth makes Bridgeline a perfect fit with Rockefeller’s platform and culture.”

To learn more about Bridgeline Wealth Partners, visit https://www.rockco.com/bridgeline-wealth-partners/.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent financial advisory services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from 46 locations across the United States and one in London. As of June 30, 2023, the Firm was responsible for $112 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Asset Management, and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory. To learn more, visit www.rockco.com.

*The Forbes ranking discussed above was designated in 2023 and last for a period of one year until new rankings are released. Each advisor team—selected by SHOOK Research—is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management. No compensation has been provided in connection with obtaining or using this award. RCMID-1428079438-4089.