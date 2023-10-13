Pull Together for the Cure with Row House Studios Across the Nation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women in the United States, comprising about 30% of all new female cancers each year. To help raise awareness for this disease and funds for research, advocacy and patient support, Row House studios across the country are pulling together to support the American Cancer Society next week.

Starting on October 14, Row House is hosting Pink Week, which will includes donation-based Pull Together for The Cure classes across the country, most of which are occurring on Saturday, October 21. In order to reserve a spot and participate in the Pull Together for the Cure classes, a donation to the American Cancer Society is required through the national Go Fund Me page, found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pull-together-for-a-cure. Anyone interested in participating can also make their donation through their local studio’s individual team page, which can be found on the same site. To find out the specific schedule of your local studio’s classes, visit https://www.therowhouse.com/location-search.

Throughout the week, members are encouraged to wear pink to show their support for breast cancer warriors and survivors.

“At Row House, community and camaraderie are cornerstones of our brand, so we believe it’s important to pull together for a cause which impacts so many of our members, coaches and staff,” said Nik Kish, President of Row House. “The American Cancer Society is a great organization providing all kinds of support for patients, families, and caregivers impacted by breast cancer, and our 85+ Row House studios around the US can help make a significant impact through charity classes and other events.”

Because of its low impact nature and focus on community, rowing is considered a great fitness option for those recovering from breast cancer and other adversities. Row House offers the ultimate indoor rowing experience, providing members an alternative fitness regimen that focuses on the safety and longevity of their bodies. The modern studios welcome everyone into an atmosphere centered on camaraderie and drive, where they row to the beat of the music on the state of the art Concept2 rowing machines while building strength and improving mobility with exercises off the rower using weights, bands, and bodyweight.

For more information about Row House and its Pull Together for The Cure classes, visit www.therowhouse.com.

ABOUT ROW HOUSE:

Founded in 2014, Row House is the largest indoor rowing brand by number of studios, offering personalized performance metrics, resistance training, rowing and stretching exercises to build aerobic endurance and muscular strength. The low-impact nature of rowing workouts makes Row House accessible to a broad range of consumers with six signature Row House class formats including introductory, interval-based, strength training, stretching and two endurance-based formats. Its high-quality coaches are trained through a specialized training program for Authorized Rowing Coaches, known as “Row House University.” Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 in 2023, Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 and Top New Franchises for two years running, as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020 and 2021, Row House is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Row House, visit www.therowhouse.com.