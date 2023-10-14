Economic Transformation Technologies is Excited to Announce Its Strategic Partnership with the Timmaron Group and the Appointment of Barbara D. Stinnett to their Advisory Board

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT), a leading innovator in the technology sector, is pleased to announce its Partnership with the Timmaron Group (Timmaron) and the appointment of Barbara D. Stinnett to its Advisory Board. Timmaron operates as a global investment and applied technologies firm, specializing in AI technologies and is excited to collaborate with ETT’s New Intelligent Interoperability “Platform of Platforms” approach. Timmaron has a client base of over 10,000 customers spanning across five major continents.

Currently, Ms. Stinnett serves as the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Timmaron Group, a global investment and applied technologies firm, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with a significant life sciences group based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Timmaron has formed a premiere partnership with ETT, and will be working to expand ETT organically and inorganically for our company. Key focus areas will be growth in our top industries and M&A experience. Ms. Stinnett brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the applied technologies field as a woman pioneer in the C suite, from mid-cap companies inside private equity portfolios as CEO, as well as C-Suite leading growth and transformation in the Fortune 50 companies, such as Hewlett Packard, SAP/Sybase, Oracle, and Cisco.

Commenting on the Partnership, Ms. Stinnett stated, "I truly feel that ETT has the processes, platforms, and leadership that positions them to be a major player in the Interoperability and Artificial Intelligence spaces in technology. The company’s Intelligent Interoperability Platform is a technology that is extremely comprehensive, with custom APIs, built to deliver real-life saving applications and solutions in verticals ripe for disruption such as Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Supply Chain, and many others." ETT's SMITH Intelligent Interoperability Platform represents a groundbreaking leap in technology, poised to make a significant impact in various sectors. The company's strategic vision, coupled with Barb’s expertise, sets the stage for exciting developments and transformative growth.

"Barb Stinnett's remarkable career and unparalleled expertise align perfectly with ETT's vision for the future. We are honored to welcome her to our Advisory Board and thrilled to have the Timmaron Group partnership. Her insights and strategic guidance will be instrumental as we continue to pioneer the future of technology, bringing our SMITH Intelligent Interoperability Platform to the forefront of transformative solutions via connecting data and Advanced Artificial Intelligence - ETT looks forward to leveraging Ms. Stinnett's strategic insights and industry knowledge as they continue to innovate and expand their influence within the technology landscape," - Chris Condon, CEO of Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT).

Together ETT and Timmaron Group will seek to build cutting edge solutions.

About Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT):

Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) is at the forefront of Digital and Economic Transformation, spearheading innovative technology platforms, interconnected data systems, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence in industries ripe for positive disruption.

ETT's SMITH Intelligent Interoperability Platform, equipped with a wide array of APIs, is meticulously crafted to provide practical solutions across diverse sectors such as Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, and Supply Chain. For additional information, please explore www.ettworld.com

