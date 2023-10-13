RYAM Engages Houlihan Lokey to Explore Sale of Paperboard and High-Yield Pulp Assets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) (the “Company”), the global leader in High Purity Cellulose, today announced that it has engaged Houlihan Lokey as its financial advisor to explore the potential sale of its paperboard and high-yield pulp assets located at its Temiscaming site.

This strategic move is aligned with RYAM's commitment to enhancing its operational and financial performance, optimizing its portfolio to align with its long-term growth strategy, and providing flexibility to pay down debt and reduce leverage. The engagement of Houlihan Lokey, a renowned global investment bank, underscores RYAM's dedication to a rigorous and diligent evaluation of its strategic options.

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada, and France, RYAM employs just over 2,500 people and generated an estimated $1.7 billion of revenues in 2022. More information is available at www.RYAM.com.

