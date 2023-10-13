The Greek Theatre Named Amphitheater of the Year by International Entertainment Buyers Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Greek Theatre has been named Amphitheater of the Year at the 2023 International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) annual conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Greek Theatre featured a full calendar of live entertainment with more than 80 events in 2023. The premier venue welcomed more than 360,000 guests. The venue is managed by ASM Global’s wholly owned subsidiary SMG and operates from April 1-Oct. 31 annually.

One of the world’s most sought-after stages for performing artists, with a picturesque setting in Griffith Park to match, an event at The Greek Theatre can signal to the entertainment industry and the world that you have “made it” as an entertainer. 2023 saw performances from performers such as: Intocable, Thundercat, Reneé Rapp, Jethro Tull, Van Morrison, The Revivalists, Band of Horses, Nate Bargatze, George Lopez, Mt. Joy, Darius Rucker, Chicago, Los Lonely Boys, Noah Kahan, Dominic Fike, Regina Spektor, Natalia Lafourcade, Ween, Tori Amos, Neil Youg, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, The National, Billy Strings, Dwight Yoakam, Emmylou Harris, Lewis Capaldi, Sabrina Carpenter, Blondie, keshi, and a number of community events such as high school graduations. On Oct. 21, Will Ferrell will host his 2nd annual “Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life” featuring a world-class lineup of comedy and music in support of “Cancer For College.” Madison Beer and Keane are among the artists already announced for 2024.

These accomplishments were also recognized by the industry, earning The Greek Theatre the title of Amphitheater of the Year from IEBA. IEBA is one of the live entertainment industry’s preeminent annual conferences focusing on making connections between entertainment buyers representing venues, like The Greek Theatre, and representatives for artists who intend to perform at events in the coming year.

“We are truly proud of the success we experienced in 2023 at The Greek Theatre,” said Kristen Sten, general manager. “The local team at the venue and the City of Los Angeles have worked tirelessly to maintain a high level of excellence in programming and to take the guest experience to new levels. With events already being announced for next season, we are excited to continue this momentum into 2024, welcome more guests, and make fans out of everyone who walks through our doors.”

“The City of Los Angeles is honored and proud to have The Greek Theatre recognized as Amphitheater of the Year,” said Jimmy Kim, general manager, Department of Recreation and Parks. “This prestigious award acknowledges our dedication to delivering world-class performances to our audiences and fostering a vibrant community of music and arts enthusiasts. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the SMG team for providing unparalleled programming and venue management services.”

For a complete listing of upcoming events and premium seating options, please visit lagreektheatre.com.

About The Greek Theatre

The Greek Theatre is a 5,901-seat music venue located in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, California. It was built in 1929, opening on Sept. 29 of that year. Designed by architect Samuel Tilden Norton, the theatre stage is modeled after a Greek temple. The Greek Theatre is owned by the City of Los Angeles, Department of Recreation and Parks. The venue is among the city’s most cherished public sites. The historic Greek Theatre stands as one of the nation’s most beloved and recognized outdoor entertainment venues. Throughout its history, The Greek has played host to some of the biggest legends in music. The iconic venue has also served as a site for numerous high school graduations, community events and backdrops for television shows and motion pictures. For more information visit lagreektheatre.com.