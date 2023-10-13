ADM Partners with the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation to Advance Biodiversity Research and Education

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in sustainably-sourced solutions from nature, announced yesterday at the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s Half-Earth Day celebration a $1 million contribution to champion research and education to better understand the world and nurture future biodiversity stewardship.

The donation is being made to the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation through ADM Cares, ADM’s corporate social investment program. The funds will support the Foundation’s core initiative, the Half-Earth Project, in expanding two research and education initiatives in the coming year:

The Half-Earth Chairs & Scholars program nurtures the best of biodiversity scholarship by investing in students and researchers around the world who are advancing biodiversity science to support conservation in landscapes of global importance. The program develops the science — as well as the scientists — needed to ensure we leave no species behind.

The Half-Earth Project Educator Ambassador program supports teachers engaging youth in biodiversity science and conservation. The robust network includes U.S. classroom teachers across disciplines looking for ways to bring biodiversity and conservation into their curriculum — from science to the humanities to the arts — as well as educators with organizations such as nature centers. The program develops high-quality educational resources for teachers at levels from middle school to college.

“The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s mission is to reimagine the way we care for our planet. By participating in exploration and discovery, scholars improve our understanding of the living world and create a transcendent moment for ourselves and our planet. We are very pleased to partner with ADM, a company that is also working with people in communities to create a more resilient and sustainable future,” said Paula J. Ehrlich, President & CEO of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation.

“For ADM, sustainability is core to our purpose of unlocking the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. With a holistic view of nature that encompasses land, climate change and water, we know that we have a unique opportunity to lead in preventing biodiversity loss. And as we advance our work — which includes activities like planting of native trees, implementation of regenerative agriculture programs, no-deforestation tracking, and traceability of sourcing — we also know that strategic partnerships are critical to deliver on our goals and our purpose. That’s why we’re so excited to work with the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation and support the Half-Earth Project as it inspires next generation innovation in conservation science,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Sustainability Officer, ADM.

About the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation

The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s mission is to reimagine the way we care for our planet. Our core initiative, the Half-Earth Project, plays a leadership role to convene voices, deepen scientific insights, and inspire action to transform the way we care for nature, people, and the planet. Visit www.eowilsonfoundation.org to learn more.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We're a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We're blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We're a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We're an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we're a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: ADM

Source: Corporate release