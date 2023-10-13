Obramax Selects RELEX Solutions for Supply Chain Optimization Amid Expansion Plans

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obramax, a leading Brazilian building materials retailer, has chosen RELEX Solutions to improve forecasting and replenishment in line with their growth objectives. Obramax is a member of the Adeo group—the world's third-largest building materials retailer and the leading entity in both Europe and Brazil.

Obramax aims to increase their store count from 3 to 30 stores until 2026. RELEX will help them to enhance product availability and minimize lost sales through accurate and automated forecasting.

Obramax needed a system that offers better user interface, analytical insight and cost-effective adaptability to evolving business strategies. The decision to incorporate RELEX reflects a broader shift in Brazilian society towards faster shopping experience and convenience. With RELEX, Obramax will drive increased operational efficiency, enhanced availability and take advantage of AI/ML to drive more precise understanding of customer demand fluctuates and how RELEX provides more efficient replenishment orders.

Obramax’s business model blends wholesale and retail sales, ensuring competitive pricing and a consistent shopping experience across physical stores, e-commerce, and telesales. RELEX facilitates Obramax's commitment to giving customers diverse purchasing options and the convenience of various delivery and pickup methods.

Henrique Ruas Vieira de Paiva, Supply Chain Director at Obramax, said, "As we scale our operations, we need robust forecasting and replenishment solutions. RELEX benefits our omnichannel model, and also adapts with our growth, ensuring efficient operations and that we are consistently prioritizing our professional customers."

“Obramax's commitment to excellence is evident, and we're thrilled to support their endeavor to refine their supply chain and expand their footprint in the construction and home improvement sector,” said Carlos Victoria, Senior Vice President for the Americas at RELEX Solutions. “We’re proud they recognized the efficacy, adaptability, and transparency of our solutions.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandising, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Stokke, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About Obramax

Obramax is part of the Adeo group, the third largest building materials retail group in the world, and the first in Europe and Brazil. In Europe, Obramax goes by the name Bricoman/Tecnomat and Obramat and is present in Italy, Poland, France and Spain. There are more than 14,000 employees, divided into 112 stores. The stores measure from 5,000m² to 10,000m² and offer building materials, equipment, professional tools, services and advice to assist professionals in realizing housing projects for their clients.

The Adeo group was born in 1923, under the Leroy Merlin brand (by the couple Adolphe Leroy and Rose Merlin) and is today managed by the Mulliez Family Association (AFM). Currently, it has 34 autonomous companies in 20 countries, more than 1000 stores, divided into 19 independent brands. The institution employs around 150.000 employees, serving more than one and a half million customers per day around the world.