BNSF Named Among ‘Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work’

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BNSF Railway was recently selected as one of the top 50 best companies for Latinas to work for in the United States by LATINA Style Inc.

The magazine’s annual review recognizes exemplary practices in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the implementation of initiatives to attract, retain and advance Latina talent.

“Being recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas is not just an award, it’s a profound honor that reflects our commitment to diversity and inclusion and the invaluable contributions of Latinas in the workforce,” said Kalisha Holland, BNSF’s chief diversity and inclusion officer and general director of Talent Acquisition. “This accolade is a testament to our dedication to creating a workplace where every voice is heard and celebrated.”

BNSF is committed to a culture where all employees are included, belong and have equal opportunity to achieve their full potential.

“Working for a company that embraces my Hispanic heritage not only empowers me to bring my whole self to work, but reminds me that diversity is a strength,” said Adriana Sanchez, president/executive director of BNSF’s Hispanic Leadership Council (HLC). “Together, we can create a future that truly reflects the richness of our cultural tapestry.”

About BNSF Railway

