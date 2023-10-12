DoubleVerify Unveils New Partnership To Authenticate Instacart Ads

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced a partnership with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, to enable media verification and maximize advertiser performance across the platform. The partnership will leverage DV’s technology and data to verify that Instacart video and display ads are viewable by a human being and are safe from Fraud/Invalid Traffic (“IVT”).

Instacart is the leading grocery technology company in North America and works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. As a retail enablement platform, they partner with more than 1,400 retail banners to deliver from more than 80,000 stores. With Instacart Ads, they’re bringing the best of online advertising to help more than 5,500 brands of all sizes move products off shelves.

“We are excited to extend DV's independent measurement on the Instacart Ads platform to ensure that campaigns meet key media quality criteria while maximizing performance for advertisers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Instacart has been a pioneer in online grocery shopping for over a decade, and this partnership exemplifies the leadership, innovation and trust that both companies have built.”

With DV’s quality measurement technology, Instacart advertisers will benefit from:

Fraud Protection : For advertising to perform, it must be seen by real people. DV identifies and protects advertisers from fraud and IVT – ranging from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

: For advertising to perform, it must be seen by real people. DV identifies and protects advertisers from fraud and IVT – ranging from hijacked devices to bot manipulation. Viewability Verification: DV provides comprehensive viewability verification, identifying whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and shedding light on its impact.

“We're excited to partner with DoubleVerify to provide valuable viewability and IVT authentication to our mutual advertising clients,” said Tim Castelli, Vice President of Global Advertising Sales at Instacart. “As we continue to enhance our advertising solutions, we are committed to delivering measurable value and growth for our brand partners.”

DV and Instacart will be working on the technical integration for viewability and IVT verification solutions over the coming months.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.