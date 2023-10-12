Offerpad Teams with Clemson University as Official Partner of the Clemson Tigers

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, has teamed up with Clemson University as an Official Partner of Clemson Athletics. Offerpad has signed a multi-year agreement to appear as a sponsor at all Clemson Tigers home games over the next three seasons.

“We're excited to have Offerpad on board as an Official Partner of Clemson Athletics," said Clemson's President of Corporate Partnerships, Kyle Caddell. "Like all our Tiger teams, Offerpad has the competitive spirit and know-how to get things done. We appreciate Offerpad’s support and look forward to working together to give our student-athletes and fans the best experience possible.”

Offerpad debuted its new sponsorship in Death Valley at the nationally televised football game between the Clemson Tigers and Florida State University Seminoles on September 23.

“It was a thrill to participate in all the pageantry and storied history of two of college football’s best, with Offerpad a part of that sea of orange,” said Kyle Rush, Offerpad's National Vice President of Sales. “It was like a homecoming for us. Offerpad has enjoyed a solid reputation and base of operations in the Carolinas since 2017, helping homeowners there throughout their home selling and buying journey. We look forward to expanding that base even more through this exciting opportunity to partner with Clemson Athletics.”

No stranger to sports sponsorships, Offerpad has gained national recognition as the title sponsor of the 2020 Arizona Bowl and served as the primary sponsor for six NASCAR series races with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021 and as an associate sponsor for Kaulig Racing in 2022.

A leader in the iBuyer industry, Offerpad has helped thousands of homebuyers and sellers in markets across the country with its all-in-one platform of real estate solutions and services since 2015. Offerpad takes the stress and hassle out of traditional real estate processes with powerful, proprietary technology that provides customers with a simple, easier way to real estate, giving them more peace of mind and control. With a full-service menu of real estate solutions, including competitive cash offers and flexible listing services, home sales and mortgage loans, and turnkey renovation services, customers can choose the best options.

“Teaming with the Clemson Tigers is a natural for us,” said Rush. “We’re a big fan of head football coach Swinney’s ‘all in, all the time’ approach to winning, aligning with ‘everyday matters’ and ‘results rule’ from our own playbook. The Offerpad team is always all in, finding new and innovative ways to help our customers, especially those Clemson fans in our Atlanta and South and North Carolina markets, win with their best way to buy and sell a home.”

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help you find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.