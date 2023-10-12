AM Best Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Developing Implications of Fidelity Life Association, A Legal Reserve Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Fidelity Life Association, A Legal Reserve Life Insurance Company (Fidelity Life) (Des Plaines, IL). Fidelity Life is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vericity, Inc. (Vericity).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) actions follow the announcement that Vericity and iA American Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of iA Financial Corporation, Inc. signed a definitive merger agreement whereby iA American Holdings, Inc will acquire all the outstanding shares of common stock of Vericity in an all-cash transaction of approximately $170 million. The sale has been approved by Vericity’s board of directors. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

The ratings will likely remain under review with developing implications pending completion of the acquisition and until AM Best can complete its assessment of Fidelity Life’s post-acquisition rating fundamentals.

