Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Recognized With The 2023 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards’ Public Company – Small Cap Category

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Bankshares, Inc., the stock holding company for Eastern Bank, announced today it has been recognized with the 2023 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards’ Public Company – Small Cap Category. The annual award recognizes boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) practices. It is presented by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 corporate board members.

“ Eastern takes pride in its deep client relationships, community support, and long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Bob Rivers, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank. “ We believe our strategy to build and sustain DE&I as a critical aspect of our work and culture makes us a better employer, a better provider of services to our customers, a better member of our communities, and a better investment for shareholders.”

“ DE&I is important to any boardroom, and I am proud that NACD has recognized the work and impact of Eastern Bank,” said NACD President and CEO Peter Gleason. “ The Company has leveraged the importance of DE&I to enhance its governance, create long-term value, and build an innovative and inclusive workplace and boardroom.”

Eastern seeks to embed DE&I at all levels starting with its Board of Directors, which has long been led by professionals of color, including Lead Director Deborah Jackson, the first woman and second person of color to hold this position. The Board approves the Company’s DE&I strategy and has ultimate oversight of DE&I initiatives. For its long-standing commitment to DE&I, Eastern has been recognized with many awards through the years, including the Boston Business Journal Business of Pride Corporate Ally Award and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Corporate Pinnacle Award, and Eastern CEO and Chair of the Board Bob Rivers has similarly often been recognized for his DE&I leadership. Eastern Bank has also been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for nine consecutive years.

About Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of June 30, 2023, Eastern Bank had approximately $22 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network and maximize their potential. NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming and publications. NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next. With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, NACD’s impact is both local and global. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org. For more information on NACD’s commitment to the advancement of DE&I at the board level, and for further insights, trends, and perspectives, visit the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance™ and the NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Resource Center.