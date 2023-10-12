Farmers Business Network Accelerates Work with ADM to Expand Regenerative Agriculture

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers Business Network, Inc. (FBN®), the global AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network, celebrates several milestones achieved and significant expansions through a growing partnership with ADM, a global leader in sustainable agriculture supply chains.

In 2022, FBN and ADM launched a collaboration allowing ADM customers to leverage FBN's innovative digital farm business management platform, Gradable. This collaboration successfully enrolled 1,500 growers and covered over 1 million cultivated acres of farmland, rewarding producers for conservation practices like cover cropping, conservation tillage, and emission reductions. In 2023, this program will continue to grow.

"ADM continues to lead the industry when it comes to their sustainability efforts," said John Vaske, CEO, Farmers Business Network. "We're proud that our technology and solutions can help power that transformation while simultaneously providing vital revenue streams for both FBN and ADM customers."

FBN empowers growers to better manage their operations and make decisions to expand profitability potential. Through its Gradable platform, farms are encouraged to incorporate sustainable practices into their operation by attributing value to their conservation activities. Growers submit data securely, allowing Gradable to validate their sustainable practices and calculate the corresponding environmental outcomes. FBN and Gradable enable ADM and farmers to access voluntary and regulatory rewards within the supply chain through practice and outcome claims. Conveniently, farmers access this service and technology via the FBN app, the same place that allows them to securely link their ADM account information, providing them with a single app for viewing futures, cash grain bids, scale tickets, contracts and settlements while also staying updated with market relevant information, daily market news, and more.

In 2023, FBN’s critical role in this partnership will help power a significant expansion of ADM’s re:generations™ regenerative agriculture programs, which offer a broad array of financial and technical support to producers either adopting or continuing current regenerative ag practices. This will ultimately attach positive environmental impacts to food, feed and fuel ingredients for downstream ADM customers. In addition, the program highlights the good work producers are doing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve water quality and soil health, and enhance biodiversity through proactive practices like the use of cover crops, nutrient management and reduced tillage. ADM enrolled more than a million North American acres in regenerative agriculture programs in 2022, and FBN is helping to enable ambitious 2023 goals, including:

Growing acres of conservation activities in more geographies: More than 2 million acres spanning across 18 states in the US and three provinces in Canada will participate in the programs

"We're proud to continue to expand our work with FBN, whose technology is helping ADM dramatically expand regenerative agriculture acres," said Greg Morris, president of ADM’s Ag Services and Oilseeds business. "Farmers have always been stewards of the environment, and Gradable is a key enabler in our efforts to help producers improve their bottom lines, strengthen farm resiliency, meet growing global demand for more sustainably sourced products, and help pave the way to a more sustainable future."

This FBN news comes on the heels of rapid momentum for the company. In recent months FBN Finance rolled out its Instant Approval financing option, and launched AcreVisionSM, a robust free farmland evaluation solution.

About FBN:

Farmers Business Network, Inc. (FBN®) is an independent AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world while working towards a sustainable future. Its Farmers First® promise has attracted over 65,000 members to the network with a common goal of helping farmers maximize their farm’s profit potential with data and technology enabled direct-to farmer commerce, community and sustainability offerings.

FBN has set out to redefine value and convenience for farmers by helping reduce the cost of production and maximize the value of their crops. Blending the best of Midwestern agricultural roots and Silicon Valley technology, the company has principal offices in San Carlos, CA, and Chicago, IL with significant warehouse and logistics, remote and field employees across the US and Canada. To learn more, visit: www.fbn.com.