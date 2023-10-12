SRS Distribution Kicks Off Partnership with Rayados de Monterrey

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SRS Distribution Inc (“SRS”), the nation’s leading distributor of roofing materials and building products, announced today its first event as part of its official corporate partnership with Rayados de Monterrey, from Mexico’s 1st Division Soccer League (Liga MX).

SRS is one the largest networks of independent distributor brands in the United States. Each independent brand operates regional branches that are bound by a culture that focuses on customer relationships and service; efficiency through innovation; as well as a passion to enrich every customer and their business.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to be partnered with CF Monterrey," says Missy Morgan, Vice President of Marketing at SRS. "An organization that shares our commitment to providing the best service for our customers, building a great culture for our team members and giving back in the communities we serve, we too believe ‘En La Vida Y En La Cancha’. With our customer and employee passion for futbol soccer, and our unwavering commitment to our Para Latino customer program, being a partner with CF Rayados is a special opportunity and we are honored to be working with one of the most distinguished soccer teams in Mexico. We look forward to doing our part to make sure the partnership with Rayados is one that delivers great experiences for the club’s loyal fans across the United States while building a new fanbase for the club in this country.”

SRS will partner with CertainTeed to officially kick off its sponsorship as part of planned festivities leading up to the match, referred to as the “El Clasico Regio” between CF Monterrey and city rival Tigres, on Saturday, October 14th in Houston, Texas. These will include a Rayados player meet-and-greet appearance at the SRS Building Products store location in Spring, TX the afternoon of October 13th. The following day, on October 14th, activities will include an on-site activation prior to the match outside Shell Energy Stadium where fans can interact with SRS for their opportunity to win SRS and Rayados prizes. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00pm CST.

About SRS Distribution

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the largest and fastest-growing building products distributors in the United States. Since the Company’s inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry’s best talent. SRS currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 700 locations across 44 states. SRS Distribution is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., and Berkshire Partners LLC. For more information, visit www.srsdistribution.com