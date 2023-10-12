Sybrin Launches KYC Solution in the USA, Partnering with Regula for Enhanced Identity Verification

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sybrin, a globally recognized leader in providing enterprise software solutions for the Financial Services, Insurance, and Telecom industries, is proud to announce its official launch in the United States. Leveraging over 30 years of industry expertise, Sybrin is poised to enhance the onboarding processes of financial institutions across the country, prioritizing trust, security, and compliance in every customer interaction.

Sybrin's KYC product is unique as it can be used as either a holistic or modular solution to fit the customers’ requirements and budget. These modules include a document reader, document fraud detector, onboarding platform and liveness verification with an accuracy of 99%, and speed of 1-3 seconds. This seamlessly integrates with existing systems, offering customizable customer journeys, including account opening and onboarding processes. The platform's core mission is to build trust, not only during onboarding, but throughout every customer interaction, thereby increasing customer satisfaction, reducing costs, and freeing up employees’ time to focus on other priorities.

"Sybrin's KYC and Onboarding offering is strategically designed with a global perspective, leveraging extensive expertise in biometrics and fraud detection to surmount historical biases. Previously, market solutions did not offer the technical sophistication to cater to all ethnicities and skin tones. Our experience in markets like Africa and Asia has enabled us to respond to diverse landscapes and develop an inclusive solution that appropriately provides accurate and precise recognition of every identity. We are now able to extend this enhanced and equitable verification to the USA to represent their varied markets.” ~ Stacey Japhta, Head of Growth at Sybrin.

Sybrin’s orchestration layer allows customers to choose who to partner with on each component, and is excited to announce its USA partner, Regula - a global leader with over a thousand customers in over 170 countries - in forensic devices and identity verification solutions. The joint solution integrates Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK with Sybrin's KYC onboarding solution and orchestration engine, allowing financial service businesses to establish a comprehensive identity verification workflow that complies with the strictest regulations.

Regula's Document Reader SDK boasts the largest document template database in the global market, with over 13,000 templates from 247 countries and territories, making it crucial for thorough ID verification in the USA.

The inclusion of biometric checks and liveness verification through Regula Face SDK further enhances security by detecting fraudulent attempts, such as video injections, masks, and filters.

Sybrin's commitment to KYC excellence ensures that it remains a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of today's market while ensuring compliance and identity verification are never compromised.

For more information about Sybrin and their solutions, please visit www.sybrin.com.

About Sybrin:

Sybrin is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions with over 30 years of experience. Sybrin develops, implements, and supports end-to-end systems through Sybrin Platform using low-code technology. Their solutions – such as Unified Identity and Onboarding, Payments Processing and Clearing, Customer Communications and Experience Management, Document Management, Case Management, and Fraud Risk Management – are tailored to the requirements, industry, and region. Sybrin has implemented 800+ systems deploying solutions in 20+ countries worldwide, serving over 100 customers.

About Regula:

Regula is a global leader in forensic devices and identity verification solutions with over 30 years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world. Their hardware and software solutions enable over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities worldwide to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed.