Interprice Technologies, Inc. Incorporates Symphony’s New Embedded Collaboration Functionality

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interprice, the Nasdaq Ventures-backed treasury capital markets platform, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Symphony, the leading markets’ infrastructure and technology platform. This strategic collaboration brings Symphony’s messaging functionality into the Interprice platform, revolutionizing the way corporate treasury teams communicate.

With this new communication feature, Interprice solidifies its position as the ultimate one-stop-shop within the treasury community. Empowering financial professionals with seamless communication capabilities and minimizing context switching, Interprice enables users to interact with their team members, peers, and banking partners, all within a unified and secure environment.

"Interprice's collaboration with Symphony represents a major leap forward in enhancing the efficiency and productivity within debt capital markets," said Olga Chin, CEO of Interprice. "By integrating Symphony's powerful messaging functionality, we aim to promote a more cohesive and data-driven approach to decision-making. Our treasury clients will benefit from instant connectivity, particularly from many of their banking partners already integrated with Symphony."

Interprice users can now enjoy unparalleled convenience with issuers and underwriters converging onto a single platform. This transformational feature facilitates real-time dialogue, streamlining communication, unlocking workflow automation, and fostering collaboration.

“Symphony launched its embedded collaboration platform as an innovative way to support our partners and customers in offering best-in-class platforms with an embedded and secure chat functionality that enables productivity and improves the user experience. We are proud to be partnering with Interprice in their commitment to transform the way corporate treasury teams communicate and do business,” said Symphony CEO, Brad Levy.

As Interprice continues to innovate and refine its platform, it remains committed to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions that drive success for corporate treasury teams worldwide. The integration of Symphony's messaging represents another significant step towards achieving this goal.

About Interprice Technologies, Inc.

Interprice Technologies is an unparalleled fintech platform that offers transparent financing solutions for corporate treasury teams. Interprice’s trailblazing technology streamlines bond, commercial paper, and loan pricing indications, automating time-consuming manual processes and unlocking actionable insights for corporate treasury teams. Interprice's clients include multiple global banks and global corporate treasury teams, including eBay, HP Inc., McCormick & Company, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Learn more about Interprice at interpricetech.com.

About Symphony

Symphony is the most secure and compliance-enabling markets’ infrastructure and technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize, automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves over 1000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built applications and bots. For more information, visit www.symphony.com.