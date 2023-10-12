Banuba Launches Revolutionary Virtual Store Platform for Enhanced Shopping Experience

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banuba, a leading developer of augmented reality technology, has announced the release of its new virtual store platform. The platform allows brands to create an online shop that simulates physical storefront and dressing room, but offers more flexibility.

"Virtual store blends the best of online and physical shopping," said Anton Liskevich, CPO & Co-founder of Banuba. "It can be conveniently used wherever the customers are and offers the same interactivity as brick-and-mortar stores. But it also allows things that are impossible in real life, like trying on makeup or seeing the long-term effects of skincare."

It also offers customers a unique and enhanced shopping experience by simulating a physical store where they can view products from different angles, try them on virtually, and purchase them in just a few clicks.

The virtual store is flexible, as anything could be modified to fit the brand image and message: design, user path, number and layout of the showcases, etc. It could also be combined with TINT – a multipurpose virtual try-on tool allowing customers to realistically try on the items without leaving the store. The wide range of product categories that could be tried on includes makeup, skincare, glasses, jewelry, headwear, hair colors, etc.

Customers can explore highly detailed product models and access product characteristics with just one click. The platform also boasts an easy purchasing process, allowing customers to complete their transactions quickly and efficiently.

The Banuba virtual store platform uses advanced augmented reality technology to create a realistic and accurate representation of how products will look on customers. Buyers can try on different products virtually and see how they look before making a purchase. This innovative feature allows them to make more informed buying decisions.

About Banuba

Banuba is an augmented reality company with over 7 years on the market, pioneering face tracking, virtual try-on, and virtual background technologies. Besides online try-on solutions for makeup, headwear, jewelry, glasses, and more, it offers a Face filters SDK and Video Editor SDK – ready-made modules to apply effects and edit videos.