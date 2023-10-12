Till Financial Partners with Astra for Instant Transfers and Account Funding for Their Banking for Kids & Teens Products

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra, a leading infrastructure provider for faster payments, today announced a strategic partnership with Till Financial, a leader in collaborative family banking, to enhance Till's mission of empowering kids and teens to become smarter spenders with seamless financial solutions designed for families.

Till Financial has rapidly gained prominence for its unique approach to helping families prepare kids for the reality of money management. The company partners with organizations that families already have relationships with, and offers features like savings goals, chores and allowance, all while giving parents peace of mind with the right amount of control over spending activity.

Astra's expertise in fintech infrastructure aligns seamlessly with Till's mission, promising a new era of convenience and efficiency. While ACH transfers are free, speed is the priority when it comes to sending and receiving money. Through this partnership, Till users will experience secure and instantaneous fund transfers, eliminating the delays associated with traditional banking systems. Furthermore, the collaboration will enable families to fund their accounts effortlessly, providing a hassle-free way to manage their finances.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Astra to bring Till to the next level," said Taylor Burton, co-founder at Till Financial. "This partnership will enable us to deliver on our promise of serving the unique needs of our families through financial literacy and empowering kids to be smarter spenders by offering them the tools they need for instant, secure, and user-friendly fund transfers."

Till and Astra's combined efforts are set to disrupt the fintech sector by addressing a critical need in family banking. As more Macro and regional banks start to think through how they might better support their depositors, Till's commitment to partnering with families when they need it most sets them apart. And as more families recognize the benefits of collaborative financial management, this partnership will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and enhancing the overall user experience.

"We are excited to collaborate with Till in revolutionizing how families manage their finances," said Gil Akos, CEO at Astra. "Our technology complements Till's vision for free family banking perfectly, and we are empowering families to have greater control and flexibility over their financial activities. This partnership underscores Astra's commitment to driving fintech innovation that directly benefits consumers."

The partnership's immediate focus will be integrating Astra's technology into Till's platform, ensuring a smooth user transition. Till Financial and Astra are committed to continuous innovation, with plans to roll out additional features and enhancements in the coming months.

For more information about Till and its collaborative family banking solutions, please visit https://tillfinancial.io/.

To learn more about Astra and its fintech infrastructure offerings, visit https://astrafi.com/.

About Till:

Till Financial is dedicated to empowering kids to become smarter spenders and cultivate financial literacy among family members. With a real bank account, digital and physical debit card, and goal-based savings, Till prepares young people for entry into the modern economy with the confidence and knowledge they need to be successful.

About Astra:

Astra offers advanced payment infrastructure, powering faster transfers for fintech products, financial institutions, and enterprises. Astra’s proprietary, vertically integrated API enables developers to offer instant payments and accelerated bank transfers, with built-in optimizations to reduce risk.

For more information, visit https://astrafi.com.