Leda Health Announces Partnership With Delta Gamma Fraternity

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leda Health, the healthcare technology startup dedicated to revolutionizing the sphere of care for sexual assault survivors, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Delta Gamma Fraternity, a renowned women’s fraternity with 149 collegiate chapters and around 18,000 members, for the 2023-2024 School Year. This collaboration aims to equip Delta Gamma collegiate members with essential resources and support related to sexual assault prevention and response.

Leda Health's mission to meet survivors where they are and provide them with the options and autonomy they deserve aligns seamlessly with Delta Gamma's vision for its members feeling supported and safe wherever they may be.

User Portal: A comprehensive portal offering resources related to sexual assault prevention, support, and care. Members can engage with Leda Health's educational content and resources, including a Q&A section and support team.

Educational Programming: Up to 7 hours of sessions on topics such as sexual assault, consent, intimate partner violence, Title IX rights, bystander training, the real cost of sexual assault, and the unique challenges and opportunities presented by Greek Life. Additionally, Leda Health provides case studies addressing realistic scenarios faced by Greek chapters, aiming to enhance bystander intervention and understanding of various types of sexual misconduct.

Physical Resources: Leda Health offers at-home toxicology testing kits, STI/STD/HIV testing kits, and Plan B One Step.

Customizable Campus Portal: Tailored to meet the specific needs of individual chapters, ensuring that every member has access to the resources they need.

“We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with one of the most iconic Greek life organizations in the country,” said Leda CEO Madison Campbell. “Delta Gamma’s members will now have access to resources that will allow them to educate themselves and their peers.”

“Delta Gamma is in an incredibly unique position to bring resources to thousands of survivors that need it most,” said COO Sean Bogle. “We look forward to fostering this partnership and being there for every single one of them.”

Leda Health and Delta Gamma are united in their commitment to creating a safer, more informed, and supportive environment for all members. Chapters interested in accessing additional resources are encouraged to reach out to the Leda team.

About Leda Health:

Leda Health is a company built in 2019 for survivors, by survivors. It seeks to revolutionize SA prevention, care and reporting with modern technology to reduce the amount of violence and increase the number of survivors who seek care.

To advance this mission, Leda partners with like-minded individuals and organizations to advocate for change on both institutional and governmental levels.

For campus organizations, businesses and governments interested in Leda’s services, please contact the partnerships team at leda.co to learn more and bring Leda’s resources to the greater community.

About Delta Gamma:

Delta Gamma Fraternity was founded in 1873 at Lewis School in Oxford, Mississippi. The Fraternity’s primary purpose is to foster high ideals of friendship, promote educational and cultural interests, create a true sense of social responsibility and develop the best qualities of character. Delta Gamma has more than 260,000 initiated members, 149 collegiate chapters and more than 170 alumnae groups. Delta Gamma Fraternity Executive Offices is in Columbus, Ohio.