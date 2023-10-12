Iteris Awarded $1.2 Million Contract by the City of Yorba Linda for a Regional Smart Mobility Initiative

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a new contract by the City of Yorba Linda in Orange County, California for a traffic signal synchronization project and further ITS upgrades.

Under the terms of the multi-year, $1.2 million agreement, Iteris will implement signal timing synchronization, install conduit and fiber optic communications systems, introduce TMC improvements and provide system construction and integration support. Iteris will also create multiple reports aimed at improving mobility, including a measure-of-effectiveness (MOE) analysis, COVID-19 impacts to travel time analysis, travel time comparison, and congestion hotspot analysis. The project—which will impact 87 intersections across four cities—utilizes Iteris’ ClearGuide® solution and is funded by the Orange County Transit Authority’s Regional Traffic Signal Synchronization Program (RTSSP).

Using ClearGuide, Iteris personnel will remotely monitor arterial travel times and reliability, identify congestion hotspots, and prioritize retiming efforts. This capability enhances work to provide optimized signal timing performance and will be used as part of our future operations and maintenance phase for the project. This strategy also serves to help maintain the signal timing improvements, keeping corridor optimization at “year one” levels for years to come—this is what the company refers to as the “Iteris Year One Initiative™”.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. It applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We are happy to be a part of this regional smart mobility project with the City of Yorba Linda,” said Steven Bradley, regional vice president, mobility professional services at Iteris. “This initiative will ultimately help to increase value, effectiveness and resilience in the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, all while improving air quality and sustainability through reduced fuel consumption and emissions.”

