Virpax Pharmaceuticals Announces Extension of CRADA with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and anti-viral barrier indications, today announced that the cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to evaluate Virpax’s Probudur™, an injectable long-acting liposomal bupivacaine formulation that is injected at the wound site, has been extended to September of 2024. The USASIR is the U.S. Department of Defense’s primary laboratory for developing solutions for trauma and critical care challenges in combat casualties.

The trial, which was expected to start earlier this year, was slightly delayed due to a change in leadership at USAISR. LipoCure Rx Ltd., the manufacturer of the drug candidate, is preparing to ship the product and the trial is now expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

Probudur is being developed to significantly reduce or eliminate the need for opioids after surgery in approved indications. In pre-clinical trials, Probudur has shown long duration pain control for at least 96 hours.

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval for two prescription drug candidates that employ two different patented drug delivery platforms. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain and Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop two other product candidates. PES200 is a product candidate being developed to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and NobrXiol™ is a product candidate being developed for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of rare pediatric epilepsy. Virpax has competitive cooperative research and development agreements (CRADAs) for all three of its prescription drug candidates, two with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and one with the Department of Defense (DOD). Novvae™ Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Virpax, is developing over-the-counter (OTC) products using innovative metered-dose drug delivery platforms. Novvae is seeking approval of AnQlar which is being developed to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2. For more information, please visit virpaxpharma.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

