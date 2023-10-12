North Carolina A&T State University Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Test Prep Courses

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is providing all of its undergraduate students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®, and professional certifications, through a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan. Additionally, Kaplan will provide programs for students around workforce readiness and development, as part of the company’s All Access license.

“We’re excited about this partnership, especially because Kaplan’s All Access initiative is at the forefront of equity, inclusion, and access,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Tonya Smith-Jackson. “We look forward to this transformative partnership to assist our students in their professional growth as they will become tomorrow’s leaders in advancing the human condition.”

As part of Kaplan’s All Access initiative, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals — with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for 85 years, and North Carolina A&T is its newest HBCU partner, joining Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, Talladega College, Stillman College, Fisk University, Hampton University, Spelman College and Alabama A&M University.

“Kaplan’s All Access services are going to deliver a career path-changing educational experience to North Carolina A&T State University students and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the school’s visionary administration to make this happen. By becoming an All Access partner, university leaders are demonstrating that they are vested in their students’ success for the long term and see in them the leaders of tomorrow, in a wide variety of industries, from business to law to medicine and so much more,” said James Polulach, director of institutional partnerships, Kaplan. “Kaplan’s All Access tears down barriers and instead widens the doors of opportunity for students who want to score competitively on important exams and supercharge their career trajectories.”

Cleveland State University is an All Access partner too and in September announced that it is extending the offering to its alumni. Also in September, Rutgers Law School signed up to offer all of its students free Kaplan bar exam prep courses.

North Carolina A&T students who are interested in enrolling in a Kaplan test prep course should contact their academic advisor. For college and university leaders who want to explore partnering with Kaplan, learn more about the company’s exam prep programs.

Reporters interested in covering this particular partnership and growing sector of Kaplan’s portfolio can contact Russell Schaffer at russell.schaffer@kaplan.com or 917.822.8190.

Test names and other trademarks are the property of the respective trademark holders.

About North Carolina A&T

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is a doctoral, high-research activity land grant university and the largest historically Black university in America for the last nine consecutive years. Founded in 1891, it is located in Greensboro, N.C. It is the fastest-growing member of the 17-campus University of North Carolina System, having added 3,000 students over the past decade. It is ranked among America’s top 50 national universities in Social Mobility and in Innovation. Considered the leading STEM university among HBCUs, it has graduated more Black engineers, agricultural scientists, journalism and liberal arts students than any other U.S. university over the past two years.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 26 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.