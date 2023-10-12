WSFS Bank Joins Forces with Sharing Excess and Sunday Breakfast Mission to Battle Food Insecurity Across the Region

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced the launch of its annual Food Drive to combat food insecurity across the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. WSFS banking offices in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will serve as deposit centers for nonperishable donations from WSFS Associates, Customers and Community members through December 31.

WSFS officially kicked off the Food Drive today at WSFS Bank Center in Wilmington, Del., with the Sunday Breakfast Mission, and at WSFS Bank Place in Philadelphia with Sharing Excess, encouraging Associates to bring nonperishable donations to help jumpstart the Food Drive. In addition, grocery bags will be distributed in a variety of Delaware publications during October for consumers to fill with nonperishable items and donate at their nearest WSFS banking office.

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap 2023 report, 10.4% or 33.8 million individuals lived in a food-insecure household in 2021. Diverse communities continue to be disproportionately impacted, however, with 19.7% of Black individuals and 16.6% of Latino individuals being food insecure in 2021.

“Inflation and rising costs continue to impact many households and their ability to put meals on the table,” said Vernita L. Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy at WSFS Bank. “We hope to help combat that and enable our Community members to make ends meet by partnering with Sharing Excess and the Sunday Breakfast Mission. We encourage Community members who have the means to search their hearts and cabinets to make donations of nonperishable items at our banking offices to help meet these critical needs.”

“We are thrilled to partner with WSFS for their annual holiday food drive,” said Evan Ehlers, Founder, Sharing Excess. “In the spirit of the holidays, Customers are able to directly contribute to fighting food insecurity at their local WSFS banking office. We truly appreciate WSFS' commitment and unwavering support to invest in their communities and create lasting change alongside Sharing Excess.”

“Over 21 years, WSFS Bank and Sunday Breakfast Mission have collected food for 1.3M meals for families in need,” said Rev. Tom Laymon, Senior Pastor/CEO/President at Sunday Breakfast Mission. “But right now, Sunday Breakfast Mission has seen a substantial increase in the demand for food and the food boxes from this time last year. Food donations have lagged this year. Community food donations to Sunday Breakfast Mission make up the vast majority of the food that is provided to families with low income. We are so grateful to WSFS Bank sponsoring once again.”

In addition to the annual Food Drive, WSFS will sponsor Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger for the sixth consecutive year to support Philabundance in their mission to drive hunger from our Communities. Camp Out for Hunger will take place from November 13-17 at Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia.

In 2022, WSFS donated more than 53,000 pounds of food to Sharing Excess and the Sunday Breakfast Mission thanks to the generosity of its Communities. Customers and area residents are encouraged to take their nonperishable food donations to WSFS banking offices now through December 31, 2023. To find the nearest WSFS Bank location, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of June 30, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $67.9 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (59), Delaware (39), New Jersey (14), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.