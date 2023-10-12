FirstFleet Selects Motive to Enhance Driver Safety and Operational Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, the only fully unified Integrated Operations Platform for the physical economy, today announced that FirstFleet selected Motive to uplevel its commitment to driver safety. FirstFleet provides a Dedicated Contract Carriage service to a diverse collection of business partners, primarily hauling consumer goods, groceries, and paper products across the United States. FirstFleet has a workforce of over 4,000 employees across 130 cities.

The partnership between FirstFleet and Motive helps make roads a safer place for drivers and other motorists. FirstFleet will have increased access to safety data and insights from Motive to enhance driver safety as well as efficiency and real-time driver coaching. The partnership also equips FirstFleet with high-quality, reliable video footage to coach drivers as part of its safety coaching program.

Motive and Platform Science came together to increase road safety, compliance, and operational efficiency for FirstFleet and its drivers. By integrating Motive's AI Dashcam and safety data, and Platform Science's Virtual Vehicle platform, FirstFleet now has end-to-end visibility across its more than 3,000 vehicles. The fully integrated solution breaks down data silos between platforms to deliver intelligent and actionable insights in real-time.

"Everything that we do at Motive is for the good of our customers so when we were given the opportunity to transform FirstFleet’s driver safety program by combining our strengths with Platform Science, the decision was simple," said Ryan Plutnicki, Chief Customer Officer at Motive. "Motive’s AI Dashcam provides accurate and actionable data that helps our customers coach drivers and proactively prevent accidents. We are confident that this partnership will help improve the safety of America’s roads.”

"Our collaboration with Motive represents a significant step forward in creating safer roads for our drivers and those with whom they share the road," said Austin Henderson, Chief Information Officer at FirstFleet. “Because of Motive and Platform Science’s shared commitment to open architecture and interoperability, we are able to make our employees’ jobs easier and increase the safety of our drivers – all in pursuit of delivering the best service to our customers."

“Our commitment to the industry centers on providing the best driver experience and choice for our fleets. Being able to offer Motive as a driver safety solution enabled through our Virtual Vehicle platform is the perfect example of how a unified ecosystem benefits our fleets with the power of interoperability. We are proud to support FirstFleet’s mission of keeping their drivers safe through this partnership,” said Natalia Burgett, Chief Strategy Officer at Platform Science.

Motive, Platform Science, and FirstFleet's collaboration stems from the understanding that shared goals can transcend competition. By equipping fleets with state-of-the-art systems and fostering seamless integration and interoperability, the partnership offers a unified solution that leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance road safety, give operations leaders visibility across its fleet, and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of its employees.

