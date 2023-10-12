Teva Leverages Market-leading Temperature and Theft Tracking from FourKites to Deliver Critical Medicines Around the World

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced that Teva, a global leader in generic and innovative medicines, has achieved a 0.005% incident rate by leveraging FourKites’ global carrier visibility solution, NIC-Place. With NIC-Place, Teva has instant access to and can react to high-quality temperature and theft data, which saves time and avoids loss of goods.

Teva has a portfolio consisting of more than 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take Teva medicine every day. ratiopharm is a subsidiary of Teva and Germany's best-known pharmaceutical brand. Every year, the company moves half a million pallets of its products throughout Europe, and in one of its largest markets — Germany — Teva delivers and collects goods to and from 1,000 wholesalers, pharmacies, hospitals and suppliers.

A key component to Teva’s logistics operations is NIC-Place’s real-time supply chain visibility.

“With NIC-Place, we have 100% accurate temperature data for all our goods, 24/7, no matter where our fleet of 80 trucks and trailers is,” says Bernd Schlumpberger, Head of Fleet & Transport Management, Teva. “This is crucial because the temperature in the truck must match the needs of our medicines at every moment. As such, we avoid costly and time-consuming incidents.”

Teva’s successful NIC-Place implementation includes a comprehensive theft monitoring solution, delivered in partnership with tcs*, a company that specializes in monitoring transport services. This is a critical element to protecting Teva’s goods in transit.

“We have highly sensitive goods on our trucks,” Bernd explains. “Thanks to NIC-Place and tcs*, we have alarms and surveillance that monitor our vehicles 24/7. This enables us to react in real time at any moment with multi-level escalation should there be suspicious activity, such as a door opening unexpectedly in a parking lot at night. NIC-Place has enabled us to achieve a near-zero incident rate across our supply chain to ensure that we’re able to deliver the highest-quality medications at the right time.”

“The world’s leading brands like Teva are seeing first-hand how FourKites’ AI-powered supply chain visibility platform empowers leaders to make business-critical decisions that save money, improve planning and make customers — as well as partners — happier,” said Kevin Kruekis, Managing Director, NIC-Place. “We look forward to deepening our partnership with Teva and helping them maintain an agile and responsive supply chain that meets their customers’ needs and drives end-to-end efficiencies.”

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.

Germany-based NIC-Place was acquired by FourKites in January 2022. With its proprietary Data Control Center (DCC), NIC-Place provides a flexible and secure way for carriers to share supply chain data with customers, while giving them complete control of their business, their network and their data. Together, the two platforms have formed the largest multimodal carrier network in Europe.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people's lives for more than a century. Teva is a global leader in generic and innovative medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with this established presence in generics, Teva has significant innovative research and operations supporting the growing portfolio of innovative and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.